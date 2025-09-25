Jan Sport wants RuPaul's Drag Race fans to 'respect' theater queens

She's feeling the Jantasy.
Jan Sport made quite an impact while competing on season twelve of RuPaul's Drag Race and season six of All Stars. The musical theater queen is known for her impressive vocal abilities, stage presence, and shocking eliminations.
Although she didn't snatch the crown, Jan has thrived in her career by performing in front of sold-out crowds all around the world. Currently, she's starring as the lead in Andrew Barret Cox's production of Oscar at the Crown in London's West End.
"I'm so grateful that I still can say that I am a full-time artist and entertainer, and I have no plans on stopping that any time soon," she tells PRIDE.
It's common for musical theater queens to be portrayed as campy and charismatic on Drag Race, but Jan is reminding fans that talent goes a long way in the industry.
"I think it's so important that, for so long, the musical theater girls were always made fun of. Not for nothing, but when all of this dries up, you know who's going to be doing things? The showgirls. The musical theater girls."
Jan's career is continuing to take off with more exciting gigs under her belt, so she wants other theater girls to receive the same accolades and level of respect.
"I'm going to be on a stage the rest of my life singing my tits off at any age, and I don't know that everyone is going to be able to do that in the future. Give some respect to the theater girls. We're out here working hard!"
Fans can get tickets to see Jan Sport in Oscar at the Crown here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.