Meet Carl Cashman, the hunky British politician who has the gays going feral

We would have started paying attention to UK politics years ago if we knew the politicians looked like this!

Carl Cashman doing pull ups, posing shirtless, waving at a Pride event

Carl Cashman

Footage stills via Instagram @carlcashman91
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 23 2025 / 1:10 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
If your social media timeline is currently being taken over by photos of a shirtless blond British politician, you’re not alone.

Liberal Democratic leader and certified hunk Carl Cashman is quickly becoming a queer icon as his gym selfies and handsome face are currently making waves on X (formerly Twitter), and the best news?

He’s not only hot, he’s an ally!

But who is Cashman and why are the gays obsessed?

Who is Carl Cashman?

Cashman is a city councilor from Liverpool and leader of the Liberal Democrats who was first elected to he position in 2023. The young politician’s platform has been based on holding leadership to account and listening to the people who live and work in the community he represents.

Not only is he a heartthrob that has gay social media all a twitter, but he’s also fighting for stronger environmental protections, helping those experiencing houselessness, and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

He also seems to love the gym, taking shirtless photos of himself, and showing off his ripped bod — and we’re not mad about it!

Is he an ally?

Not only has Cashman gone viral multiple times for just how hot he is, but he rose to fame again in March when he was interviewed by fierce drag queen Tiara Skye. Cashman doesn’t shy away from how cheeky and flirty the interview gets, with the 33-year-old Democrat answering the question, “Are you foreskin, or against skin?” with: “Definitely foreskin.”

He has also posted photos of himself posing with a trans flag and another wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Protect Scouse Dolls,” and at a Pride Month event. Not only is he an ally, but he’s not afraid to show it publicly!

Just how hot is he?

Extremely. And the internet hasn’t been shy about thirsting after the hunky politician.

