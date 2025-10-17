Meet Adam Mac — the fearless gay country singer paying homage to Elton John & Boy George

Saddle up!

In today's political climate, it can certainly feel like people are more divided than united, especially for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

Thankfully, musicians like Adam Mac are bridging the gap and bringing everyone together through his uplifting and very unapologetic gay country music.

The singer's brand new single "All Dollars, No Sense" is the definition of queer joy as he celebrates his sexuality while rocking his signature cowboy hat, boots, and mug painted for the gods.

"I wanted to pay homage to queer trailblazers like Elton John and Boy George. The most beautiful part has been finding and connecting with the people ostracized by country music. They grew up loving country music, but then something happened where now it all feels racist or it all feels homophobic," Mac tells PRIDE.

In 2023, Mac pulled out of a festival in his home state of Kentucky after some of its board members raised concerns that he'd be "promoting homosexuality," an experience he called "shocking and hurtful" at the time.

Two years later, the musician is feeling even more comfortable in his skin and hopes his upcoming record Southern Spectacle will bring some much-needed LGBTQ+ representation to a music genre that really needs the visibility.

"The most beautiful part about all of this is that I'm finding people who are saying, 'I didn't think that there was country music for me.' They're finding that in my music and that's truly all I can ask for."

Southern Spectacle comes out October 24 on all platforms. Check out the music video for "All Dollars, No Sense" below!