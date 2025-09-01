Meet Fredric Godinez & Alexander Stabler — the sexy gay husbands stripping down in Sin City

Sexy men in love? Sign us up!

Fredric Godinez and Alexander Stabler are the handsome hubbies taking over Las Vegas as their empire continues to grow. The former dancers are now established interior designers as their firm Fredric Alexander gains momentum in Sin City.

Now, the duo has been tapped to host the 39th annual Black & White Party for Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN), which is considered one of the hottest events to attend all year.

"The Black & White Party is the fashion event of the year. It's a charity event, so everybody shows up in full form. We're encouraging everybody this year to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as you can get away with," Stabler tells PRIDE.

It's more crucial now more than ever to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS prevention as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation rises all around the world.

"It's important for us to be loud, be proud, especially in today's political climate. We're here to stay stylish," Stabler says.

"Especially now, there's definitely opportunity to be loud and proud and this is really what AFAN is. It's a statement of resilience. It's a statement of power and we are not going anywhere," Godinez adds.

Although the queer community in Las Vegas is small compared to other big cities, major events like the Black & White Party brings everyone together for a special cause.

"That's what's fabulous about Las Vegas too. It's such a diverse culture. We really want to celebrate the diversity and the vibrant culture that is Las Vegas and that includes all our queer brothers and sisters," Stabler concludes.

Tickets to the AFAN Black & White Party are available here. To see the full interview with Fredric Godinez and Alexander Stabler, check out the video at the top of the page.