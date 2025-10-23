Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Colton Haynes teases a potential comeback on American Horror Story (exclusive)

Colton Haynes teases a potential comeback on American Horror Story (exclusive)

The handsome actor even says he's not afraid to show plenty of skin on camera.

Colton Haynes attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey.play icon

Colton Haynes attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 23 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Colton Haynes is ready to return to the screen!

The heartthrob raised a generation with his breakout roles as Jackson Whittemore on Teen Wolf and Roy Harper on Arrow. Since then, Haynes married his adorable husband, Jeff Leatham, and wrote his memoir, Miss Memory Lane.

American Horror Story fans will also remember Haynes played Detective Jack Samuels on Cult, but the star hasn't returned to the show in any subsequent seasons.

While attending the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, Haynes revealed that he'd love to star in an upcoming season of AHS.

"I want to be back on American Horror Story! Working with Ryan Murphy, that was one of the most incredible things that I've ever done. That would be so special, so you never know," Haynes tells PRIDE.

It's always a mystery as to what direction AHS will embark on for future seasons, but Haynes is prepared for whatever might come his way.

"I'll dye my hair blonde again! It fell out last time, so I think I just need to do it right this time. I've been hitting pilates! I trimmed down a lot, so if I had to be on set tomorrow, I think I'd be ready!"

It's no secret that Ryan Murphy loves to have his leading men show plenty of skin on camera. Although he's not afraid to serve body in front of the camera, Haynes reveals that he actually doesn't even have a Speedo in his closet.

"I don't own a Speedo! I've never worn a Speedo. I don't even go into the pool! I don't even walk around the house with my shirt off. I think it wouldn't be very fun, but if Photoshop's involved, maybe."

Fans can follow Colton Haynes on Instagram here. To see the full interview at The Abbey Food & Bar, watch the video at the top of the page.

american horror storyteen wolfactorcelebritiesentertainmentmentelevisionvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

a lesbian holdin the chin of another lesbian
Love & Sex

Am I dating a ‘sociopath’? LGBTQ+ relationship & mental health experts share the warning signs

Colton Haynes attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey.
Interviews

Colton Haynes teases a potential comeback on American Horror Story (exclusive)

Miley Cyrus at the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles California in July 2025
Music

Miley Cyrus releases debut clip from emotional ballad for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard attend a screening of Pillion at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival
film

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård celebrate 'authentic' kinky sex in 'Pillion'

The hottest thirst traps this year.
Celebrities

17 of the sexiest thirst traps from the hottest celebrity men in 2025 (so far)

© Equal Entertainment LLC