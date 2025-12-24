Skip to content
Keiynan Lonsdale dishes on his spicy dating life & why he's embracing sex-positivity

The handsome actor says he's having some amazing sex as a single man.

Keiynan Lonsdale attends the "Swift Street" Photocall.play icon
Keiynan Lonsdale attends the "Swift Street" Photocall.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
December 24 2025 / 10:00 AM
Keiynan Lonsdale is keeping it real!

The heartthrob won over the hearts of fans across the globe in memorable roles in projects such as Love, Simon, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and many more.

As he continues to slay the entertainment industry, Lonsdale has opened up on his journey accepting his queer sexuality. Now, the star is partnering with Gilead for their HealthySexual campaign to advocate for sex positivity and safety.

"I'm single. I'm comfortable being single. I'm having sex! I really revel in the fact that I feel more free and comfortable to be able to be in that space and operate in a way that feels safe and free and confident," Lonsdale tells PRIDE.

As an ambassador for Gilead, the actor is encouraging sexually active individuals to be more open with their partners in the bedroom.

"You have better sex! You make better love. You make better decisions. You trust people better and you treat yourself and others better. Being able to have those comfortable conversations allows the best kind of sex to happen."

The HealthySexual campaign also calls on sexually active people to get on PrEP and get regular checkups to maintain sexual health and wellness.

"One of the parts that made it harder to come out was the fear of HIV. We're so lucky to be in this time where we have treatments and products available that can keep us safe."

Learn more about Gilead's HealthySexual campaign, check out the official website here. To see the full interview with Keiynan Lonsdale, check out the video at the top of the page.

