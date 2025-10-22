Skip to content
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wants Marvel to finally cast her as a superhero

The Emmy-winning actress is ready for Disney to pick up the phone and make her dream come true.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives at the British Vogue Summer Party.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives at the British Vogue Summer Party.

Fred Duval / Shutterstock
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 22 2025 / 6:00 AM
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez can do it all.

The talented actress is known for her career-defining roles in Pose, Rent, and her current hit show Loot alongside Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster.

Booster and Rodriguez bring vital queer representation to the hilarious show, as their characters get to show more of their complex personalities each season.

"Though we don't know the identity of Sofia, we do know that the actress, Michaela Jaé, is a trans woman. I always say waking up is a part of activism, especially for a trans woman of color. It means we're stepping up and showing out," Rodriguez tells PRIDE.

2025 has proven to be a difficult year for the entertainment industry, as many queer TV shows have been axed. Thankfully, Loot is staying strong, and Booster is relieved to be part of such a popular series.

"I've never made it to a third season before! I was really excited. There's so much more to these characters, so to get that opportunity in a third season is massive, especially for someone like me who tends to get canceled after the first season," Booster tells PRIDE.

Although Rodriguez is also grateful to have another successful show under her belt, the actress is manifesting an action role in her future. She'd even love to be cast in the critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Hopefully the Marvel gods speak. I want an action show! I want it. I need it," Rodriguez says. "Can I have it?!"

"Storm, are you listening?! Are you listening Bob Iger? Are you listening Kevin Feige? Give this woman an X on her chest," Booster interjects.

"Yes, please! Just an X. I'll take it," Rodriguez concludes.

Loot is streaming now on Apple TV. To see the full the full interview with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster, check out the video at the top of the page.

