Omar Apollo dishes on his steamy sex scenes with Daniel Craig in Queer

The handsome singer is opening up on his role in the spicy film.

Omar Apollo at the Los Angeles premiere of Queer.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 14 2025 / 9:00 AM
Omar Apollo is giving his fans what they want.

The Grammy-nominated singer made his breakthrough on the big screen in the steamy film Queer last year. Starring alongside Daniel Craig, Apollo literally stripped down in a steamy full-frontal scene that had jaws on the floor.

As a proud gay artist, Apollo had secretly manifested the spicy role for quite some time before landing the part.

"I've always wanted to do that! I always told myself that if I were to do a sex scene nude, it would be with Luca [Guadagnino] and a hot cast. That just came right in front of me on the desk and I was like, 'Damn, I gotta do it now!' I promised myself," Apollo tells PRIDE.

Outside of his movie debut, Apollo is always finding himself in the studio working on new music that his fans can't get enough of.

"In the music world, I'm working hard! Every day. That's all I do really. I wake up, maybe go get some coffee, go on a swim, and then go make music. That's it!"

Last week, Apollo attended the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood. While walking the blue carpet, the singer jokingly dished on what he's manifesting for his career next.

"I'm trying to get big ass titties and shoulders. You know when people wear the football s**t? I want to be that in real life!"

Learn more about National PrEP Day here. To see the full interview with Omar Apollo from The Abbey Food & Bar, check out the video at the top of the page.

