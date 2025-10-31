Skip to content
Shane McAnally dishes on fatherhood & welcoming baby Texson to the family (exclusive)

The Grammy winner has a new bundle of joy!

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.play icon

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 31 2025 / 9:00 AM
Grammy winner Shane McAnally has another hit under hit belt!

Fans have listened to the songwriter's music for years, but there's nothing that brings McAnally more happiness than his latest bundle of joy.

McAnally and his husband, Michael Baum, welcomed their third child, Texson Ray McAnally Baum, via surrogate on Sunday, Oct. 26. The baby joins McAnally's 12-year-old twins, Dylan and Dash.

"We make a lot of decisions, in our family, on a feeling. That's been a lot of my career and my life. We had room and love to give. Sometimes, you just have to do things because they make you happy. We do need more love," McAnally tells PRIDE.

With a new addition to the family, McAnally is continuing to achieve his lifelong dream of being a full-time father.

"We're all just trying to do right by our kids and being a dad was number one on my list! When I was a kid, I wanted to be a dad. I just say to people, 'Just dream it! Don't be afraid! Just say it.' I just know it works. I'm in a position to say that, but I wasn't always. That's what I try to remind people."

Check out the adorable baby photos below! To see the full interview with Shane McAnally, check out the video at the top of the page.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum welcome their third child.

Shane McAnally

