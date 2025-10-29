Meet Scooben Von Duben — the sexy stripper & winner of Willam's Dark Room Duel

Scooben Von Duben is a winner baby!
The explosive first season of Willam's Dark Room Duel has officially come to an end. After slaying the competition every week and blowing away judges such as Rhyheim Shabazz, Duben took home the crown as the show's inaugural champion.
As the winner, Duben is officially named Pride.com's King of The Dark Room and received a prize package that included a one year gold subscription to Taimi, a year supply of products from Pure for Men, and the chance to open for Willam at one of her live shows.
"It was a fun way to show stripping without it being too sexual, but it was sexy! So many people have never even seen people with vitiligo. I was excited to go on the show. I was representing the blotchy people," Duben tells PRIDE.
Even though Duben's impressive moves helped him dominate every challenge and performance, the star reveals that he wasn't a professional stripper prior to the show. In fact, he took an online class to help him prep for the competition!
"I actually an online class! I paid $20 and it was a lot of good tips. I had stripped before, but a lot of my dancing was hip-hop or go-go. As a full blown profession, I was a virgin! I was still kinda new!"
Duben's visibility and representation will hopefully inspire more people to feel comfortable in their skin. As a sexy model with vitiligo, the star wants to see people from all ways of life love their bodies even more.
"It means a lot to see someone like you. Winnie Harlow pushed me to have any social media presence. It's important and I'm glad I was able to be a 'role model' for people with vitiligo!"
The entire first season of Willam's Dark Room Duel is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Scooben Von Duben, check out the video at the top of the page.