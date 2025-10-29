Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Scooben Von Duben — the sexy stripper & winner of Willam's Dark Room Duel

Meet Scooben Von Duben — the sexy stripper & winner of Willam's Dark Room Duel

The handsome model has officially been crowned Pride.com's King of The Dark Room!

<p>Meet Scooben Von Duben — the sexy stripper & winner of <em>Willam's Dark Room Duel</em></p>play icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 29 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Scooben Von Duben is a winner baby!

The explosive first season of Willam's Dark Room Duel has officially come to an end. After slaying the competition every week and blowing away judges such as Rhyheim Shabazz, Duben took home the crown as the show's inaugural champion.

As the winner, Duben is officially named Pride.com's King of The Dark Room and received a prize package that included a one year gold subscription to Taimi, a year supply of products from Pure for Men, and the chance to open for Willam at one of her live shows.

"It was a fun way to show stripping without it being too sexual, but it was sexy! So many people have never even seen people with vitiligo. I was excited to go on the show. I was representing the blotchy people," Duben tells PRIDE.

Even though Duben's impressive moves helped him dominate every challenge and performance, the star reveals that he wasn't a professional stripper prior to the show. In fact, he took an online class to help him prep for the competition!

"I actually an online class! I paid $20 and it was a lot of good tips. I had stripped before, but a lot of my dancing was hip-hop or go-go. As a full blown profession, I was a virgin! I was still kinda new!"

Duben's visibility and representation will hopefully inspire more people to feel comfortable in their skin. As a sexy model with vitiligo, the star wants to see people from all ways of life love their bodies even more.

"It means a lot to see someone like you. Winnie Harlow pushed me to have any social media presence. It's important and I'm glad I was able to be a 'role model' for people with vitiligo!"

The entire first season of Willam's Dark Room Duel is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Scooben Von Duben, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentcelebritiesentertainmentgay sexsextelevisionvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Kehlani and kwn
Music

Kehlani and Kwn hard launch their relationship amid fan backlash, the lesbian drama explained

two grooms holding white flower bouquets for gay wedding
News

Texas Supreme Court rules that judges can refuse to marry same-sex couples

Brent Corrigan 2019 GayVN Awards show Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Nevada
Celebrities

Brent Corrigan reveals medical emergency that kept him off the internet for three years

Manu Ríos attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Celebrities

Manu Ríos flexes his sexy muscles in new mirror selfie & gays are drooling

Brittany Snow
Celebrities

Brittany Snow knows you think she's in love with Malin Åkerman and she agrees

This jacked Duolingo hunk has the gays learning a new vocabulary
Culture

This jacked Duolingo hunk teaching the language of gay thirst

© Equal Entertainment LLC