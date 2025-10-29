Meet Scooben Von Duben — the sexy stripper & winner of Willam's Dark Room Duel

Two of the film's breakout performances come from drag artist Nina West and Tomás Matos, who play a drag queen (Gincey) and a go-go dancer (Nico), respectively.

Inspiring and joyful at any time, there’s something particularly poignant about seeing unapologetically queer, non-gender-conforming characters who represent staples of queer life, and that are so beloved by our community, finally getting their due as heroes on the big screen. It’s not lost on either of the actors, who recognize just how equally revolutionary and joyful the film is.

PRIDE sat down with Nina and Matos to talk about what it meant to be on an almost entirely queer set, how this film both paid homage to queer history and set a blueprint for our future in these turbulent times, and all the queer shenanigans happening between takes — and, no surprise, there were a whole lot.

Dominque Jackson, Nina West, Tomás Matos, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Katy O'Brian, and Jaquel Spivey in 'Queens of the Dead'

Courtesy of Shannon Madden

PRIDE: This film is so authentically queer. Both of you play characters that are kind of heroes within the queer community: go-go dancers and drag queens. They represent queer joy, queer visibility, a celebration of our sexuality, and are at the forefront in terms of rejecting respectability politics and also being politically active. I'm curious for each of you, how is it to get to take these archetypes of our community and represent them as heroic in a cinematic sense?

NINA WEST: That's about how we felt about it. That's how we treated it. There was something so sacred and also so freeing about having the ability to step on screen in some of these roles that I think are so important to our community... what an honor, all of those things, what an honor to be able to do this on screen.

TOMÁS MATOS: When you think of nightlife, and you think of queer nightlife specifically, the people who are most visible are the workers, aka the drag queens, the club kids, the go-go dancers, the promoters, the people behind the bar, who are all pinpointed in this film. So it makes sense for us to be able to tell those stories, because they would be the ones to help usher the scenario of what would happen during a zombie apocalypse at a Brooklyn nightlife club.

I also think it's super important for those stories to be told, mainly because, when you think of horror films in general, queer people tend to be depicted in a specific way. With this film, we were able to reclaim that and tell our own stories and see what it looks like through our own lens.

I got so much queer joy from the experience of watching this because of an understanding of queer culture that only comes from lived experience. One of the most poignant moments in the film that really highlights this is when the characters throw a dance party when it seems all hope is lost. That’s something that is ripped from our history throughout the AIDS crisis. I'm curious, in this moment that in some ways reflects some pretty dark times, what do you hope queer audiences take away from seeing that kind of resilience in this film?

NW: It is echoing exactly what you’ve mentioned, which is how did we get through the AIDS crisis? Right? We picketed and we fought and we protested during the day, and we danced at night. That history is vital and really important. And I think [screenwriter] Erin Judge and Tina did a huge, huge service to all of us who were in the film and to the audience.

Who knew that this film would be coming out during this time period, but the fact that we have the ability to actually talk about it in this context right now in this interview. Which is to say: it is going to be darker before the dawn. But that doesn't mean that we shouldn't dance. We shouldn't hold each other, we shouldn't celebrate, we shouldn't speak our queer joy into the world. We shouldn't lift each other up. We shouldn't remind each other of our histories and our stories, because we should. We should be doing all of these things, all while kicking some zombie ass if that zombie means, actually, this administration's ass, and holding them to account.

TM: I would agree with everything Nina just said. When you think of this film and the zombies, what they're [representing] in this film, you could replace the word zombie with bigot. You could replace the word zombie with our oppressors. You could replace the word zombie with this current administration, and it would still ring true. So, if there's anything that queer people take from this film, I hope it's that, yes, I want it to enact joy when people watch it. But I also would like for it to kind of be a catalyst for people who maybe feel a bit unseen, maybe feel a bit like they don't have a voice in what's happening today. I hope that they can see that we are fighting zombies in this film, and they could be fighting this administration today.