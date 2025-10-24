Meet the sexy men stuffing our stockings on Finding Mr. Christmas season 2

Who's been a good boy this year?
The search for Hallmark's next leading man is back on as Finding Mr. Christmas returns for a cheerful second season.
The show's host, Jonathan Bennett, is making the yuletide gay by introducing fans to ten sexy aspiring actors competing for the title of Mr. Christmas.
"I'm so excited to be back for this season! In season two, the hunks are hunkier and the Christmas challenges are even more insane. I put these boys in a harness! An acrobat harness... pigs, get your mind out of the gutter," Bennett tells PRIDE.
It's no surprise that all of the contestants are extremely handsome and would fit perfectly in the Hallmark universe.
Besides wholesome tasks like untangling Christmas lights or decorating sweaters, the men will even show off their sexy physiques in physical challenges throughout the season.
"We have a lot more skin this season and I think the viewers are going to be very receptive to that," Bennett says. "It's absolute TV magic! Hot guys in Christmas sweaters doing cute Christmas things. What more do you want America?"
2025 has certainly been a challenging time across the board, so Bennett is hoping audiences can escape reality and embrace the holiday spirit by watching these hunks every week.
"It is escapism at its finest. We have LGBTQ+ representation on this show, and I love it. While everything's going backwards for the gay community, Hallmark keeps going forward."
Finding Mr. Christmas premieres Monday night on Hallmark Channel. To see the full interview with Jonathan Bennett, check out the video at the top of the page.