Adult star Cody Seiya reveals his top tip for aspiring models

The sexy entertainer is opening up on his steamy career.

Cody Seiya

Cody Kinsfather / John Lagucki
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 05 2025 / 9:00 AM
It's been a wild five years for Cody Seiya.

Since his debut during the COVID-19 pandemic, the adult performer has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry today.

Although he's teased a retirement in the past, Seiya has since changed his mind and has no plans on slowing down any time soon.

"I've said before that I have [an end date], but now I'm kind of like, I don't care! I'm just going to live my life," Seiya tells PRIDE. "Who knows what's going to happen, tomorrow even?"

Seiya is traveling around the world to film steamy content that his fans can't get enough of. The model even shot spicy content at the Carnal House in Las Vegas last month and he's hoping to film more steamy videos that can inspire more Asian creators to pursue their passions.

"I've been receiving so many positive messages. Folks are so encouraging and so empowered by an Asian performer on screen. Shout out to all of my other slaysians!"

For any aspiring performers who are interested in joining the industry, Seiya encourages them to live without fear and consider contacting their favorite entertainers for guidance.

"First of all, reach out to me! I'm always happy to answer any questions you may have. I'm here for the community. Go for it! Y'all are so sexy. Y'all are worthy of so much love and sexual desire and passion. Dive in!"

Fans can follow Cody Seiya on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

