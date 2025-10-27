Skip to content
Meet Robbie Simpson — the sexy gay actor competing on Finding Mr. Christmas season 2

The handsome star wants to bring more LGBTQ+ representation to Hallmark Channel.

By Ricky CornishOctober 27 2025
It's time to make the yuletide gay!

Robbie Simpson is one of the ten hunks competing on season two of the popular Hallmark Channel reality competition show Finding Mr. Christmas.

The winner of the show gets to star in their own Hallmark movie, which would be a dream come true for all of the handsome contestants.

Simpson is the only gay competitor on the upcoming season and he hopes to bring the win home for the queer community.

"I'm so thrilled to be on Hallmark! The show is such a blast. I take so much pride in being part of the LGBTQ+ community, especially on Hallmark. We haven't seen a lot of that. To be a small part of that means the world to me," Simpson tells PRIDE.

LGBTQ+ representation is needed now more than ever, so Simpson hopes his visibility on Hallmark can start important conversations in homes all around the world.

"Those stories and those themes are exactly the stories that I want to tell, and being able to be myself and be an openly gay man is such a dream," he says. "If little 10-year-old Robbie, who was sitting on the couch with his mom, [could see] me win and become Mr. Christmas, that would have changed everything for me."

Simpson hopes queer youth feel seen and can even find the courage to live more authentically by watching his journey on Hallmark.

"I probably would have said to my mom, 'I feel like he does. He has a partner who he wants to propose to and that's the life I want.' That would be the thing that I would be most excited about."

Finding Mr. Christmas premieres tonight on Hallmark Channel. To see the full interview with Robbie Simpson, check out the video at the top of the page.

