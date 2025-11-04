David Hernandez says 'sex is powerful' as he embraces his steamiest era yet

David Hernandez is the whole package.
The American Idol alum is living his best life as he continues to pursue passion projects that he's been yearning for since the beginning of his career.
Besides his vulnerable and raw music, Hernandez is now working on his acting chops as he recently landed his first feature film role by playing a murderous serial killer in the Tubi film Glamping.
"I've been on the whore side for a long time, but the horror side is a new venture! I guess both can exist at the same time. It was a dream come true," Hernandez tells PRIDE.
Although many fans love Hernandez for his hit songs, the star has been attending acting classes for many years now. In fact, the star is manifesting a role in an upcoming Ryan Murphy show as a complex villain.
"I've been saying for years, if I play anything in a film, I want to play somebody who's on the spectrum. I want to play somebody with mental health issues. My first big role was a serial killer, so it's kind of cool!"
As Hernandez's résumé continues to expand, the star is also spending plenty of time on his fitness. The singer is known for flexing his sexy muscles in quite a few thirst traps on his social platforms.
"I've always been a very sexual person. I think it's just an extension of who I am. I think it's natural and being open about my sexual experiences gives people a license to also be open about theirs."
Hernandez has always advocated for sex positivity in his personal and professional ventures. He even attended the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood last month.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with being vocal about your sexual health. I think sex is powerful. I think the way that you carry yourself very much has to do with how you feel sexually."
Glamping is streaming now on Tubi. To see the full interview with David Hernandez, check out the video at the top of the page.