Plasma strips down & bares all in vulnerable debut album

Beyond the steamy films that his fans love, Von is also known for posting hilarious skits and hyperbolic videos that show off his very silly personality.

Now, Von is currently trending worldwide for a video he posted in late August where he's "challenging" adult star Bonnie Blue to beat the world record for the most sexual encounters in one day.

In January 2025, Blue drew global attention when she claimed to have had sex with 1,057 men in a single day. Well, Von is now teasing that he'd like to beat that record by hooking up with at least 1,000 men in a new video he's calling the "1,000 Bottoms vs. 1 Top Challenge."

Naturally, the internet has shared countless opinions and questions about this supposed "challenge," so in an exclusive interview with PRIDE, Von is setting the record straight.

@drakevonx It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all?





You’re going viral by declaring the 1,000 Bottoms vs. 1 Top Challenge. The million-dollar question is, how are you going to do this?

Drake Von: Quite simply really! I probably personally know 1,000 bottoms ready to partake in this challenge. However, I don’t want to reveal too many secrets just yet. I can tell you that the location will be in Las Vegas, and I’m in the talks with sponsors right now!

Are you going to be doing these all at one time, or will you be spreading these hookups out over time?

I will do this challenge in one day! It’s gonna be taxing and stressful, but I’m never one to back down from a challenge. It’s something that needs to be done!

You recently posted on Instagram that people can apply to join this challenge. How can someone apply?

You must be a true fan! Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You just must also be an active practicer of safe sex. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.

Why did you want to do this challenge? Are you looking to set a world record?

Yes! Setting a world record is one of my goals in life! This is the perfect challenge to do it!

This is a very smart PR move as many people are talking about it. When do you plan on actually posting this challenge?

As soon as possible! The sooner the better. The bottoms are waiting and I must give them what they need!

Where will people be able to watch this? Will you be playing it on your OnlyFans page?

Yes! You can find it on my VIP page and free OnlyFans page.

Many outlets are bringing up your feud with your brother, Silas Brooks, as he’s going viral for saying you’re just queer-bating. What do you think of your brother’s statements about your challenge and your content overall?

I think it’s hilarious, but it’s old news. This is a great example of pure jealousy and envy. There’s so much I can say about him, but I don’t entertain it. He's not someone I want to associate with or have anything to do with. That’s why I walked away and declined his attempts to make amends. The damage is done. I know the truth and so does he.

You’ve truly become one of the top adult entertainers in a short amount of time. How would you sum up the past few years?

It’s truly been a roller coaster. I pretty much started from nothing. I had to learn everything about the industry, myself, the politics, the networking, and the right and wrong things to do. I’ve made a lot of close friends and am very grateful for them and all of their support.

Once this challenge is over, do you have other ideas for the future? Or will you be resting for a while after this challenge?

Yes, of course! I’m not ready to rest yet. I’ve said this for years now. I love to entertain. I was born for it, and will continue to for as long as my loyal fans want me to.