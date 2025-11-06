Plasma strips down & bares all in vulnerable debut album

Happy Birthday Plasma!
Fans fell in love with the theater queen on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race for her sickening stage presence, quirky references, quick wit, and impressive live vocals.
Now, the star is bringing all of her talents and skills together on her debut album, Is Miss Thing On?, which serves as a compilation that includes live recordings of Broadway classic and original tracks.
"I believe I'm the first queen in Drag Race herstory to produce a live album! I like being the first queen to accomplish some things. This is all completely live from two takes in one night. If my voice cracks, then it cracked! It's on the recording. Miss thing is on," Plasma tells PRIDE.
It's safe to say that Plasma is ready to join the ranks of other successful theater queens like Jinkx Monsoon, Peppermint, Bob the Drag Queen, Milan, and Marcia Marcia Marcia, who've now all added Broadway shows to their resumes.
"I am trying to enlist myself in the roster of girls who are genuinely talented enough to hack it in the real world. This is who I am! I am talented. I am well-trained. I am smart. I am knowledgeable. I am fiercely young for all of my reference points, and I am not going to be quiet about it!"
Broadway is the clear objective for Plasma in the immediate future, but the star isn't ruling out a potential return to the Drag Race Werk Room in the future.
"If you call yourself a Broadway queen, you are in need of a Broadway credit. Once I get my ass on Broadway, I might consider a return to the Werk Room, but my priority right now is me. The moment I'm on Broadway is the moment that I'm going to reopen that can of worms. I'll tell you that much!"
Is Miss Thing On? is available tonight on all platforms. To see the full interview with Plasma, check out the video at the top of the page.