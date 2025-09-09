Skip to content
Rebecca Black is grateful for 'gay sex,' dgaf about male VMA winners

A queen.

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileySeptember 09 2025 / 2:15 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

Rebecca Black is sharing her method for dealing with a busy schedule — gay sex.

The singer has been secretive about her dating life lately. We know she's got a girlfriend, but she hasn't named names. Still, when speaking with People on the red carpet at the VMAs on Sunday, she acknowledged that her relationship was what helped her cope with the grind of being on tour with Katy Perry earlier this year while also performing at festivals in between shows.

"I have said it once, and I'll say it again. It is the gay sex that I am so blessed to have that I can look forward to," she said.

Black has been iconic since she first went viral with the infamous music video "Friday" back in 2011, but she's been so fabulous in adulthood that "Friday" only seems like a fun backstory these days. In addition to releasing bangers with music videos to match, she brings an energy to her public life that you just have to respect in a pop star.

This was on full display at the VMAs, particularly when an interviewer for Logo mentioned how "Mariah Carey doesn't acknowledge the passage of time" and asked Black if there's anything she doesn't acknowledge.

After thinking for a moment, she replied: "Any of the men winning the awards this year. What for? Sorry."

She doubled down on the sentiment on X the next day, retweeting a post about how women one 22 of the 30 awards given out at the VMAs this year.

"the other 8...we will not discuss," she wrote.

A pop girly that's for the girls (in every way) isn't something we get too often, and it's refreshing—though certainly not surprising—to see Black be so candid about it.

She also took a swing at TMZ's take on her quote about "gay sex," writing, "tmz taking my life out of context for the 15th year in a row."

Anyway, stream "Salvation" below!

Rebecca Black - Salvation (Official Video)

rebecca black

