Soccer star Leah Williamson hard launches her relationship with Elle Smith & drives lesbians wild

From left: NFL cheerleaders Louie Conn, Blaize Shiek, and Napoleon Jinnies. David Berding/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Meg Oliphant/Getty Images The NFL isn’t known for its inclusivity, but the dancers cheering on the sidelines are a different story. This year, there are 71 male cheerleaders across 11 different NFL teams, and some of them are also queer. The Baltimore Ravens, which has had male cheerleaders since the late ‘90s, is now leading the charge by hiring 19 this year, with the New Orleans Saints a close second with 12. Although male cheerleaders have been around for decades, when the Minnesota Vikings added two new out gay male cheerleaders to their squad this summer, MAGA supporters took to the internet to level harsh criticism full of anti-LBGTQ+ hate at the rookie cheerleaders, Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn. But so far, the NFL isn’t backing down, and currently, there are 26 male cheerleaders who are stunt performers, and the rest are categorized as dancers alongside their female counterparts. But who are the hottest gay cheerleaders who have captured the nation's — and our — attention?

Randolph Rivera (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) See on Instagram Randolph Rivera joined the Bucs cheerleading squad as a dancer and stunt team member in 2021 after spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens coed stunt squad. The 31-year-old athlete is known for being able to shake his pom moms and show off feats of strength on the field as someone who can bench press 215 pounds . Rivera married his husband, Rene Alonso, in April 2025.

Blaize Shiek (Minnesota Vikings) See on Instagram Blaize Shiek is one of two new cheerleaders to join the Minnesota Vikings’ squad, who faced a fierce backlash from conservatives angry about male cheerleaders. As a rookie member of the Vikings’ cheerleading squad, Shiek hit the field for the first time in August at the preseason opener.

Louie Conn (Minnesota Vikings) See on Instagram Louie Conn was the second new male cheerleader the Minnesota Vikings announced this summer, unleashing a conservative internet firestorm. Despite the right-wing criticism, Conn lead the crowd during the third quarter against the New England Patriots last month.

Napoleon Jinnies (Los Angeles Rams) See on Instagram In 2019, Napoleon Jinnies, alongside Quinton Peron, became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL to perform during the Super Bowl. Both men are also gay. Peron has since retired, but Jinnies has been cheering for the Los Angeles Rams ever since. The classically trained dancer has also done some modeling, being featured in Abercrombie & Fitch’s Fierce cologne campaign, but started off dancing in a show at Disneyland before trying out for the Rams.

Eswinn Diaz (Lost Angeles Rams) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eswinn (@energizer_bunny_) Eswinn Diaz started his career as a professional dancer by scoring a prestigious role with the Entertainment team at the Walt Disney Company. Since then, he joined the Rams cheerleading squad in 2022 and was able to perform in the Super Bowl during his rookie year with the team.

Jose Capetillo (Los Angeles Rams) See on Instagram In 2023, after three seasons with the LA Rams cheer squad, Jose Capetillo and Brendan Ryan became the first out gay men to ever become captains of an NFL cheerleading team. During his rookie season with the team, he performed at the Super Bowl alongside fellow gay Rams cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz and Ryan. Ryan has since retired, but Capetillo is still taking to the field to cheer for the Rams.