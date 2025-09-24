Skip to content
Soccer star Leah Williamson hard launches her relationship with Elle Smith & drives lesbians wild

Sapphic fans are in a frenzy!

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith

Lesbian power couple Leah Williamson and Elle Smith.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 24 2025 / 1:08 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home.
British soccer star Leah Williamson stunned fans with her see-through top and the new woman on her arm at the Ballon d’Or awards.

The Lioness captain hard launched her relationship with American journalist and former Miss USA Elle Smith on the red carpet at the annual football award show.

The 27-year-old former beauty queen posted photos of the sapphic dream couple on her Instagram account with the caption, "a night out in Paris,” and the images quickly went viral.

“WE WON THE WAG D’ORRRR,” one fan wrote on X.

Others took to social media to call Williamson and Smith the “Queen of England and her wife” and hailed them as the new Posh and Becks — a reference to Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham marrying soccer GOAT David Beckham.

The two gorgeous women made lesbian jaws drop with their evening wear. Williamson wore a sheer black lace top under an oversized black suit, and Smith wore a coordinating floor-length black evening gown with side cutouts.

This event may have launched the new lesbian power couple on the world stage, but the pair got sapphic tongues wagging earlier this year when Smith posted a photo of Williamson sitting on her lap while biting her medal after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

This duo is the definition of GOAAALS!

