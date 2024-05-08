Scroll To Top
Feathers fly in new drag queen diss track: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx takes on Bob the Drag Queen

bob the drag queen and malaysia babydoll foxx bald bitches
@SiblingRivalryPodcast/YouTube; MTV

Oh no, she better don't!

@andrewjstillman

Whew, gurl, sometimes the girls from RuPaul’s Drag Race know how to go and give us some pretty epic feuds. We’re also living in an era of diss tracks, where the public eye focuses on people like Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion or Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

What they should do instead is look to the drag queen diss tracks, which frequently involve Bob the Drag Queen somewhere at the helm. We’ve had Jorgeous, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Maddy Morphosis, all who have had something to say from a comment made on Bob’s podcast with Monét X Change, Sibling Rivalry.

Next up is season 15 Miss Congeniality winner Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, who is officially coming out of her “congenial era” with a diss track called “Bald Bitches” aimed at Bob and Monét.

It all started after the season 16 finale when Foxx showed up to present the award for Miss Congeniality wearing a brown dress made up of hundreds, if not thousands, of feathers, and Bob and Monét discussed her outfit by saying, “Y’all, feathers are so expensive. I don’t know how much money she paid to look this bad… Feathers are more expensive than fur… it’s giving turkey lurky.”

The song starts out with the audio clip of Bob's offense before Foxx proceeds to totally eat her competition in the track, saying things like, “Shout out to the We’re Here but where are they now?” and “So you travel the world with the Material Girt; Hit the stage every night in that material, girl?”

Of course, fans were totally here for every minute of it.

Even Miss Morphosis, who was mentioned in the track, commented on the official video joking, “Now why am I in it?”

As of now, “Bald Bitches” is still pretty fresh, but Bob was quick to respond after the track was released, saying, “I’m a little busy today, on tour. rest assured, you’ll soon see why this bird is in the endangered list.”

And I oop!

This is basically giving “have popcorn at the ready, I may drop the tea at 3 a.m.”

We’ll definitely be ready for the evolution of this little beef, and we hope Bob’s response will allow them to win at least one rap diss battle.

Stream the song and video for yourself down below.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx - BALD B*TCHES [Official Clapback] Produced by Josh Riptide

bob the drag queendiss tracksdrag queen diss tracksjorgeousmaddy morphosismistress isabelle brooksrupauls drag racesibling rivalrymalaysia babydoll foxx
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

