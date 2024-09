Is it Nehellenia vs. the world?

Fans are RuPaul's Drag Race are defending Drag Race Italia alum Nehellenia as she continues to slay on Global All Stars.

Last week, the queen stood her ground against her competitors after they predicted she'd be in the bottom for the Girl Group challenge, even though she ended up securing a top placement.

PRIDE has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode which sees the drama escalate before the queens read each other down in front of RuPaul.

You can check out the clip below and don't forget to watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars on Paramount+.