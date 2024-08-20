Scroll To Top
DragQueens

RPDR Global All Stars’ Pythia, Gala Varo, and Soa De Muse reveal which queen gagged them in the Werk Room

'RPDR Global All Stars' Pythia, Gala Varo & Soa De Muse reveal which queens gagged them most

'RPDR Global All Stars' Pythia, Gala Varo & Soa De Muse reveal which queens gagged them most
content.jwplatform.com
RPDR Global All Stars’ Pythia, Gala Varo, Soa De Muse get shady …

The queens gush over their fellow All Stars, Gala makes a shocking confession, and they all explain their motivations for returning.

rachiepants

Bring back our girls — globally!

One of the most exciting things about Global All Stars is that it not only gives fans the opportunity to see some of our favorite international queens return to the main stage, but it gives them the chance to show off what they’re werking with to an audience that may not have delved deep into the many, many international Drag Race spinoffs.

For Pythia, Gala Varo, and Soa De Muse, all finalists on their seasons (Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Mexico, and Drag Race France, respectively), the opportunity to show off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, and growth, was just too tempting to deny.

“For the last two years, since my season, I got to travel the world. I got to do gigs all over. I got to enrich myself in queer history from everywhere, and just inspire myself. And I think I really applied that to my drag and my artistry. And I think that’s the keyword: inspiration,” Pythia tells PRIDE. “I really wanted to showcase to the world a whole new version of Pythia and all these ideas that I have in my head, all this knowledge of queer history and artistry and just amplify different voices from around the world, my country, in Greece, everywhere.”

Pythia

Courtesy of Paramount+

For Soa, returning to Drag Race offered her the chance to truly represent her community on a global stage. “For me, it was an opportunity to show more of my knowledge about the Black queer community,” they tell PRIDE. “And to show to the Black community we have history. And I want to be in history. All of these girls need to be in history. I imagine, like, in 10 years some people [doing] research they’re gonna see us. So it was [an opportunity] to come back with more references, more knowledge, stay political,” she says, adding that her patented sass isn’t going anywhere. “I’m gonna have the same mouth you saw in Drag Race France, of course.”

Gala’s reasons for returning were more personal. “This time I want to show a different version of me,” she tells PRIDE. “I want to show that I’m not [as] mean that I used to be,” she says, and begins laughing at her sisters’ incredulous looks before admitting, “OK, at least I try!” But in all seriousness, Gala is grateful for the time away from the camera that allowed her to evolve internally as well as in her drag. “I want to share how much I’ve grown up, not just in an artistic way, in a personal way. I feel more confident. I love myself even more. I admire myself. So I want to share this new perspective of how I am now and how my art has changed.”

Gala Varo

Courtesy of Paramount+

It also helps to be among queens you admire — and there was plenty of admiring going on in the Werk Room. “I was impressed by everyone, of course,” says Soa. “I see Pythia and I was like, ‘Oh, that bitch is on this shit too?’ And I saw her with the costume and I was like, ‘I hate you!’ Of course, I was really impressed by Kween Kong, because I said, ‘Oh, a Black sister is here! Yep, we are here, honey.’ But I was, I was really impressed about all of these drag queens because it’s impressive to see them in real [life]. I was like a child in Disneyland.”

While Pythia was excited to meet some of the queens like Alyssa Edwards and Kween Kong for the first time, she was most thrilled to be reunited with queens she had recently formed bonds with outside of the show. “Actually, a few months before the show, Soa and I had a gig together in Quebec City, and we really got to become close. And seeing her there, I was very, very excited. Same with my sister Athena Likis. She’s half Greek and we spent a summer in Greece right before we went to film. So I was really, really excited to see both of them there. It gave me a bit of encouragement because I was very, very nervous and intimidated,” she admits.

Soa De Muse

Courtesy of Paramount+

Speaking of admissions, Gala had the girlies gagged when she admitted she wasn’t really that shaken by meeting anyone. “OK, I’m gonna be honest. No shade, but I didn’t know anyone,” she confesses with a laugh. “Just Alyssa. I haven’t seen the other franchises, because there are so many franchises I don’t have time to watch them. But weeks before [we] go to record the show, I heard some rumors about the cast, so I tried to investigate about every queen, but I don’t know anybody, so it was such an experience to discover them along the [way during] the season.”

All tea, that does sound a little shady, but her experience mirrors that of many in the audience who are just meeting these queens for the first time. To them we say: Buckle up, it’s about to get iconic, because these international girlies have come to slay!

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ is streaming now on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below.

DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceInterviewsEntertainment
drag race global all starsgala varopythiasoa de muse
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio