Say ‘bonjour, hi’ to the queens of 'Drag Race Belgique' season two!

We are truly being blessed with Drag Race content in 2024 not only are we getting new seasons ofDrag Race UK vs The World and Drag Race España All Stars, but today World of Wonder is announcing the fierce and fabulous cast of Drag Race Belgique season two!

Returning to host this season is beloved Canada’s Drag Race star Rita Baga joining her is an exceptional duo, singers Lio and Mustii, who will help Rita on her quest to name Belgium’s Next Drag Superstar as they compete through a series of mini and maxi challenges, lip syncs and challenges of all kinds and put their talent and creativity in the fields of fashion, humor, theater, singing to the test.

Of course, the second season will also feature a bevy of prestigious “extra special guest judges” hailing from the world of fashion, music, TV, and film including Loic Nottet, Gustaph, Gaëlle Garcia Diaz, and many more.

Drag Race Belgique season two will premiere Feb. 1 on WOW Presents Plus worldwide excluding Belgium, where it will air on Auvio.

But enough with building the anticipation, let’s meet the queens!

All photos courtesy of World of Wonder.

ALVILDA

CHLOE CLARKE

GABANNA

LA VEUVE

LOULOU VELVET

MADAME YOKO

MORPHAE

SARAH LOGAN

Drag Race Belgique season two will premiere Feb. 1 on WOW Presents Plus, watch the trailer below.