Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Say ‘bonjour, hi’ to the queens of Drag Race Belgique season two!

Say ‘bonjour, hi’ to the queens of 'Drag Race Belgique' season two!

Drag Race Belgique season 2 cast
Courtesy of World of Wonder

We are truly being blessed with drag excellence from around the world!

rachiepants

We are truly being blessed with Drag Race content in 2024 not only are we getting new seasons ofDrag Race UK vs The World and Drag Race España All Stars, but today World of Wonder is announcing the fierce and fabulous cast of Drag Race Belgique season two!

Returning to host this season is beloved Canada’s Drag Race star Rita Baga joining her is an exceptional duo, singers Lio and Mustii, who will help Rita on her quest to name Belgium’s Next Drag Superstar as they compete through a series of mini and maxi challenges, lip syncs and challenges of all kinds and put their talent and creativity in the fields of fashion, humor, theater, singing to the test.

Of course, the second season will also feature a bevy of prestigious “extra special guest judges” hailing from the world of fashion, music, TV, and film including Loic Nottet, Gustaph, Gaëlle Garcia Diaz, and many more.

Drag Race Belgique season two will premiere Feb. 1 on WOW Presents Plus worldwide excluding Belgium, where it will air on Auvio.

But enough with building the anticipation, let’s meet the queens!

All photos courtesy of World of Wonder.

ALVILDA

CHLOE CLARKE

GABANNA

LA VEUVE

LOULOU VELVET

MADAME YOKO

MORPHAE

SARAH LOGAN

STAR

Drag Race Belgique season two will premiere Feb. 1 on WOW Presents Plus, watch the trailer below.

May the best drag queen... win!

DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainment
drag racealvildachloe clarkedrag queensdrag race belgiquegabannala veuveloulou velvetmadame yokomorphaerita bagasarah loganstar
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio