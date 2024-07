Pangina Heals has a seemingly unending well of talent. She is the host of Drag Race Thailand and her own WOW Presents digital series, Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals! It's like Hot Ones, if Sean Evans was an ethereally beautiful Thai drag queen. Heals was also a fierce competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World season 1, and was the first international Lip Sync Assassin when she appeared to lip sync against her UK vs. The World sister, Jimbo, on All Stars 8.

So if somehow all of these well-deserved opportunities were to suddenly disappear, at least she has one thing to fall back on: Being a really, really hot man. Here's a collection of some of Pangina's best pics out of drag all together. It's like a resume, a portfolio even! It's helpful and generous that we're doing this, really!