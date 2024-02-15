Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jimbo has no time for haters & says she 'loves' Plane Jane's aesthetic

Jimbo has no time for haters & says she 'loves' Plane Jane's aesthetic

Jimbo Plane Jane RuPaul's Drag Race
Instagram/@justobyme/@the_planejane

The reigning queen is staying positive and continuing to be the clown she was born to be.

rickycornish

This clown isn't going anywhere.

Jimbo is living her ultimate fantasy as she travels the globe following her win on season eight of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

In fact, the star is about to embark on a new world tour titled Jimbo's Drag Circus and she's sure to bring all of her shenanigans to each and every show.

"It's a dream come true. I have been working away for years to make this happen. I'm also excited to just be a total wacko and make people laugh. I'm a clown, so I love connecting with an audience," Jimbo tells PRIDE.

While she may be booked and busy, the queen is still making time to watch the current season of Drag Race.

Since the season 16 premiere, Jimbo has been compared to contestant Plane Jane for similar aesthetics (clownery, big boobs, etc.) and it doesn't bother the All Stars 8 winner one bit.

"I love it! I think it's so fun. I'm honored that people are doing what I love to do. Plane Jane has got the big titties and she's bringing the drama, so it's fun to watch her. That's the beauty of art and drag. I hope more people f*** around with food and big titties," she says.

Since Jimbo's aesthetic is quite dramatic, she's sadly faced a ton of negativity from toxic Drag Race fans throughout the years. However, you can't keep a good queen down!

"The clowns are about all of the feelings. I get so much love. Everything has a shadow. Everything has a dark side and you can't give it any energy or time. Fortunately, the positive energy is the energy I listen to and there's so much more of that. You have to choose joy. There's so much love and joy out there."

Finally, if fans think they've seen the last of Jimbo on their screens... think again. The star is already preparing for a second All Winners season and would love to return to the werk room.

"I'd be honored. I love making TV. I love being with Mama Ru. I love competing, so I'd do it in a second."

Tickets for Jimbo's Drag Circus are on sale now. To see the full interview with Jimbo, check out the video below.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

