Silky Nutmeg Ganache proves she's the ULTIMATE lip sync assassin at Kamala Harris' Houston rally

We thought it was awesome when Kamala Harris and Beyoncé finally teamed up at Harris’s rally in Houston on October 25, but it turns out they weren’t the only ones out there turning lewks.

A video started circulating this weekend of none other than Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache, who did everything from twirl to twirk to dance on a security fence for whoever would pay her any mind while the crowd went wild.

Everything about the video is, as described by the X account that posted it, @MeidasTouch, was a celebration of democracy and pure joy.

Personally, I think this is a great audition for Nutmeg Ganache to join in with the Drag PAC. For whatever it’s worth, I’d also pay good money to see her do the solo performance of “Barbie Girl” as seen in the Rudemption Lip Sync Smackdown in All Stars 6.

More importantly, it’s great to see people of our community still out there popping and locking it in the name of politics, because this is truthfully the biggest election of our time, and there is so much at stake here.

It’s sad to see that the comments for the original post are filled with hatred from the right who think anything about being either queer, a drag queen, Black, or big is a means to marginalize and put you into a box that has nothing to do with who or what you actually are. Apart from that, we’re just as happy to see the outpouring of love from fans who love just watching her do her thing and, as one person put it, is just simply doing the lordt’s work.

Apart from the video that started circulating, another video from Shea Jordan Smith saw a more vivid and clear shot of Nutmeg Ganache living her best life as she lip synced to "Water" by Tyla. In it, you could almost see Nutmeg Ganache envision the main stage she's performed on so many times, like this was a true lip sync for her life. And, if things go the way they're headed, it might have actually been just that.