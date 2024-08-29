Scroll To Top
Élite actor Julián Ortega dies after collapsing on a beach in Spain

'Élite' actor Julián Ortega dies after collapsing on a beach in Spain

Elite actor Julian Ortega died at the age of 41
Courtesy of Netflix

Ortega starred in six episodes of the hit Netflix show.

Élite actor Julián Ortega tragically died after collapsing on a beach in Spain on Sunday, August 25. He was 41.

Early reporting suggested that Ortega had drowned, but authorities have since said that he went into cardiac arrest while on the shore of Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain. After he collapsed, paramedics spent 30 minutes attempting to revive him, Decider reports.

Spain’s national acting union announced Ortega’s death in an obituary this week. “From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends,” the statement reads.

Ortega was best known for his role as the manager of “La Cabana” restaurant on Netflix’s hit Spanish teen drama. He acted in six episodes during the season’s first season in 2018.

One of Ortega’s former co-stars, Paco Collado, posted a tribute to the actor on X, alongside a photo of the two men together, writing, “It was a great pleasure @julianortega_7 to play your father in @elpuebloserie you left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth.”

Ortega acted in many Spanish TV shows, including 12 episodes of The Countryside, and his last credited role was seven episodes of 4 Estrellas last year.

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

