'Élite' actor Julián Ortega dies after collapsing on a beach in Spain

Élite actor Julián Ortega tragically died after collapsing on a beach in Spain on Sunday, August 25. He was 41.

Early reporting suggested that Ortega had drowned, but authorities have since said that he went into cardiac arrest while on the shore of Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain. After he collapsed, paramedics spent 30 minutes attempting to revive him, Decider reports.

Spain’s national acting union announced Ortega’s death in an obituary this week. “From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends,” the statement reads.

Ortega was best known for his role as the manager of “La Cabana” restaurant on Netflix’s hit Spanish teen drama. He acted in six episodes during the season’s first season in 2018.