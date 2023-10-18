Hit Netflix Series 'Élite' To End After Season 8

Soon fans are going to have to say goodbye to the students of Las Encinas!

As fans gear up for the premiere of season 7 of the popular Spanish teen drama Éliteon Friday, October 20, Netflix took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that season 8 will be the show’s last.

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of ‘Élite.’ We ended on a high note,” show creator Carlos Montero said during a press conference, as reported by Variety. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons.”