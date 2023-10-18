Hit Netflix Series Élite To End After Season 8
"We ended on a high note,” show creator Carlos Montero said.
Soon fans are going to have to say goodbye to the students of Las Encinas!
As fans gear up for the premiere of season 7 of the popular Spanish teen drama Éliteon Friday, October 20, Netflix took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that season 8 will be the show’s last.
“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of ‘Élite.’ We ended on a high note,” show creator Carlos Montero said during a press conference, as reported by Variety. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons.”
Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/sVNwrCvsd9— Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023
He continued, ‘Élite’ changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”
Élite is set at an exclusive Madrid private school and follows the drama surrounding a group of working class students as they clash with their wealthier counterparts. We come for the drama and stay for the LGBTQ+ characters.
Back in July, the streaming service confirmed the show was renewed for an eighth season, making it Netflix Spain’s longest running fictional series. Although the final season has already begin filming, we don’t know anything about the plotlines or new characters since season 7 hasn’t even started airing yet. But we do know that season 7 is bringing us new stars including, Ane Rot, Maribel Verdú, Nuno Gallego, Fernando Líndez and bisexual Brazillion pop star Anitta.