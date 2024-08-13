Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Jeff Goldblum is ready to drop pole for gold in the next Olympics & we'd like to see that

Jeff Goldblum is ready to drop pole for gold in the next Olympics & we'd like to see that

Jeff Goldblum wants to take the gold and drop the pole in the next Olympics
Courtesy of Universal Studios

Daddy also wants to "do the horse" and we'd love to watch him try, respectfully.

@andrewjstillman

We just wrapped up a pretty epic and very queer Olympic run, full of everything from drag queens pissing off Christians to some of the sexiest moments of 2024.

The next round of the Olympics in 2028 is slated to head to Los Angeles, and everyone in Hollywood has already started prepping for what’s already bound to be an epic show.

Jeff Goldblum, who’s currently guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, had some predictions about how L.A. might put a “twist on some of the events,” which include anything from “face lifting, farm to table tennis, and the 50-meter name drop.”

Goldblum, who is our forever crush thanks to his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park franchise, also did what the rest of us have done over the last few week: Claimed he’s going to complete in the next Olympics.

“I’m gonna be in the next Olympics,” he said to laughs and applause. “Don’t crush my dream. I’m gonna win that gold!”

As to how he plans to secure the gold for himself, Goldblum admitted he was “obsessed” with “the horse” and that he would “do the horse.” While he didn’t specify whether that was pommel or equestrian, we think Stephen Nedoroscik might give him a run for his money if he tried out the former.

Someone else who might give Goldblum a run for his money in more ways than one is Anthony Ammirati, who is perhaps getting more attention than he wants after his bulge cost him a gold medal in pole vaulting.

“I’m not gonna do the pole vaulting. You know why," he joked in regard to the event. "I can’t, I can’t. Some people are just built for that.”

Listen, we definitely know a good bulge when we see one, and we also know when we’d lose a bulging contest. Just like Goldblum, we’d bow out of the race if Ammirati was around, too. We're just over here hoping he either stars an OnlyFans or accepts the $250,000 offer from CamSoda to show us all what he's really working with.

In the meantime, check out Goldblum's full monologue below.

- YouTube

CelebritiesSportsOlympics
anthony ammiratiolympic gamesolympicsolympics 2028olympics 2028 los angelespole vaultingpommel horsestephen nedoroscikjeff goldblum
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio