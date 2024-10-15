Watch 'Real Housewives' star Jenna Lyons finally confirm she's engaged to girlfriend Cass Bird

Jenna Lyons has made it official!

After months of speculation and hints, Lyons — a fashion icon and first openly queer housewife to appear on the Real Housewives of New York — finally confirmed that she’s engaged to Cass Bird.

The 55-year-old former creative director and president of J. Crew is notoriously quiet about her romantic relationships, even managing to keep it out of the Bravo show, but she just confirmed that news of her upcoming nuptials on an appearance on Sherri on October 15, Just Jared reports.

Daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd commented on Lyons’ ring after talking about her new queer RHONY co-star Raquel Chevremont’s engagement to Mel Corpos.

“I think you did well, Jenna— if that is an engagement ring?” Shepherd asked.