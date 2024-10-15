Scroll To Top
Watch 'Real Housewives' star Jenna Lyons finally confirm she's engaged to girlfriend Cass Bird

Jenna Lyons is engaged to Cass Bird
Congratulations to the happy couple!

Jenna Lyons has made it official!

After months of speculation and hints, Lyons — a fashion icon and first openly queer housewife to appear on the Real Housewives of New York — finally confirmed that she’s engaged to Cass Bird.

The 55-year-old former creative director and president of J. Crew is notoriously quiet about her romantic relationships, even managing to keep it out of the Bravo show, but she just confirmed that news of her upcoming nuptials on an appearance on Sherri on October 15, Just Jared reports.

Daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd commented on Lyons’ ring after talking about her new queer RHONY co-star Raquel Chevremont’s engagement to Mel Corpos.

“I think you did well, Jenna— if that is an engagement ring?” Shepherd asked.

Lyons finally confirmed the exciting news, responding, “Yes, yes! When we were in the [jewelry] store, I was like, ‘That one is not big enough. Let’s [keep looking].’”

Back in May, Lyons hinted that she may be about to tie the knot when she appeared on an episode of The Drink with Kate Snow Show and said that she didn’t want to make her girlfriend “part of the conversation” but admitted that “it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger.”

Congratulations to Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird on their engagement!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

