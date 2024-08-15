Jenna Ortega hops on TikTok's 'demure' trend with a 'Beetlejuice' twist

Jenna Ortega is hopping on TikTok's "demure" trend, with a Beetlejuice flare.
"See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful," Ortega lip syncs in a recent video that also features Justin Theroux "applying makeup" to a dummy with a shrunken green head.
"I don't look like a clown when I go to work," she continues. "I don't do too much; I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look very presentable?"
"Demure" has become all the viral rage as of late, following a TikTok video from content creator @joolieannie in which she explains how she is "mindful" of how she looks at work.
Frequently, the trend involves people lip syncing to Jools' original audio with their own interpretation. As with Ortega's video, that often includes a humorous twist, such as when Bob the Drag Queen gradually transformed into the complete opposite of "demure" while posting his own take on the trend.
@bobthedragqueen
@Jools Lebron thank you for reminding me to be demure. I sometimes forget
As with any trend that explodes online, there tends to be a mixed response by the time it's saturated the culture enough for marketing of any kind to start jumping on it.
But there's a love for Ortega that can't be denied—and at least juxtaposing the over-the-top aesthetic of Beetlejuice with the audio actually works.
The real story here is, of course, that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be hitting theaters in less than a month, and it's time to get hyped! The wait has been long, and hopefully the reward will be oh so sweet.
Catch original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara alongside Ortega, Theroux, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe on September 6.
