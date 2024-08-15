Jenna Ortega hops on TikTok's 'demure' trend with a 'Beetlejuice' twist

Jenna Ortega is hopping on TikTok's "demure" trend, with a Beetlejuice flare.

"See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful," Ortega lip syncs in a recent video that also features Justin Theroux "applying makeup" to a dummy with a shrunken green head.

"I don't look like a clown when I go to work," she continues. "I don't do too much; I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look very presentable?"

"Demure" has become all the viral rage as of late, following a TikTok video from content creator @joolieannie in which she explains how she is "mindful" of how she looks at work.

@joolieannie #fyp #demure Frequently, the trend involves people lip syncing to Jools' original audio with their own interpretation. As with Ortega's video, that often includes a humorous twist, such as when Bob the Drag Queen gradually transformed into the complete opposite of "demure" while posting his own take on the trend.

@bobthedragqueen @Jools Lebron thank you for reminding me to be demure. I sometimes forget As with any trend that explodes online, there tends to be a mixed response by the time it's saturated the culture enough for marketing of any kind to start jumping on it.

But there's a love for Ortega that can't be denied—and at least juxtaposing the over-the-top aesthetic of Beetlejuice with the audio actually works.