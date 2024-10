Jonathan Bailey continues to bless us.

The actor loves to show some skin and give fans sexy content to feast their eyes on, so it's no surprise that his latest social media is no different.

As a recap for his appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards, Bailey uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram including pictures showing off his Giorgio Armani suit on the red carpet and BTS shots of him having fun with the team of Fellow Travelers.

The last photo, however, is grabbing the interest of all of the gays as Bailey poses without his pants on! Scroll through all of the pics below.