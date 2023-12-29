Scroll To Top
Jonathan Bailey Is Dying to Star in 300-Inspired Film About a Real-Life Queer Army

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey
FeatureFlash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

"Oil us up and let's go!" Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer said of the dream project.

Jonathan Bailey may be setting Hollywood on fire with his steamy role as Matt Bomer's lover in the historical political thriller Fellow Travelers, but he's already dreaming of another super gay project.

In a recent interview with GQ to promote his Showtime miniseries, the Bridgerton heartthrob pitched an idea for another period piece he's dying to make. "I'm obsessed with the Sacred Band of Thebes, an army of 300 gay lovers in [ancient] Greece," he revealed. "They partnered in pairs, this gay army, and they overthrew a Spartan army… I want to do that as a comedy."

In case you're not up on your Greek history, the Sacred Band of Thebes was a real elite force of soldiers made up of 150 gay couples because it was thought the men would fight more fiercely to protect their lovers.

Bomer was on board with this idea, too, immediately saying, "Oh hell yes!"

As if reading our mind, Bailey announced who he thinks should star in his dream film: "Just get all the queer actors together."

Sold! A movie about gay soldiers in ancient Greece, all played by the most talented queer actors out there? Yes, please!

Bomer gets just as excited about the idea as we are, suggesting Lee Pace as one of the stars. "Oil us up and let's go!" he said.

Now that we know there will be hot-oiled-up men, we're really excited!

Bomer also pitched his dream project of starring as Jessica Fletcher's queer grandson in a reboot of Murder She Wrote. "He's inherited her house and he finds an old journal in her library, and it's a case she never saw and he takes up her mantle," he explained.

The former White Collar star's idea may not be as sexy as Bailey's, but we'd love to see a new queer version of Angel Lansbury's iconic murder mystery show.

Let's hope some producer out there reads this article and hands over the cash to make these projects a reality!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

