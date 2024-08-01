Billie Eilish is DTF Charli xcx on their spicy new collab

Did Billie Eilish just ask Charli xcx to collab?

As if "brat summer" couldn't be more iconic, Charli xcx is taking things up a notch by recruiting the one and only Billie Eilish on a remix for her song "Guess."

Not only does Eilish bring her signature style to the sexy music video, but a couple lyrics in her verse have the gays going wild. Towards the end, she says...

"Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.

Charli call me, if you’re with it."

You have to hear it for yourself. You'll get hot and bothered quite easily. Check out the spicy video below.