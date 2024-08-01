Scroll To Top
Billie Eilish is DTF Charli xcx on their spicy new collab

Billie Eilish Charli XCX
Terrence O’Connor

Brat summer just took on a whole new meaning with this electric remix.

rickycornish

Did Billie Eilish just ask Charli xcx to collab?

As if "brat summer" couldn't be more iconic, Charli xcx is taking things up a notch by recruiting the one and only Billie Eilish on a remix for her song "Guess."

Not only does Eilish bring her signature style to the sexy music video, but a couple lyrics in her verse have the gays going wild. Towards the end, she says...

"Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.
Charli call me, if you’re with it."

You have to hear it for yourself. You'll get hot and bothered quite easily. Check out the spicy video below.

Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish (official video)youtu.be

MusicEntertainmentPartySexCelebrities
billie eilishcharli xcxlesbianlgbtq+music videonew musicsexsexualitymusic
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

