Celebrities

Justin Timberlake Broke Up With Britney Spears Over A Text Message

Justin Timberlake Broke Up With Britney Spears Over A Text Message

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Getty Images

The Princess of Pop confirmed the longstanding rumor in her upcoming memoir.

Imagine breaking up with the Princess of Pop over text.

In her upcoming and much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears has confirmed a longstanding rumor that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, ended their three-year relationship via text message back in 2002.

The pop sensation revealed that she was left "devastated" by this digital breakup while she was in Louisiana, and Timberlake was seemingly carefree in Hollywood.

Spears also criticized the media's portrayal of her as a heartbreaker after Timberlake suggested in his "Cry Me a River" music video that she had been unfaithful.

“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she said, via The New York Times.

In a surprising admission, the "Toxic" singer confessed to her own infidelity for the first time in the book. She discloses that she "made out with" dancer Wade Robson on one occasion at a bar.

The former couple, who had been friends since their Mouseketeer days, started dating in 1999, but their relationship reached a turning point nearly two years later. Spears further revealed that in late 2000, she had an abortion following an unexpected pregnancy, a decision Timberlake was not thrilled about. They both agreed to the "agonizing" procedure due to their belief that they were too young and unprepared to become parents.

Spears acknowledges that people may judge her for this decision, writing, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.

Despite the revelations in the memoir, Timberlake has not publicly responded. However, sources have previously indicated his concern over what Spears might reveal in her book.

The Woman in Me is set to be released on October 24.

CelebritiesEntertainmentCouplesMusic
justin timberlakeThe Woman in MeBritney Spears
