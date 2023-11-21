Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Kahleah Copper Engaged—A WNBA Thanksgiving Treat For Us All!!

Kahleah Copper and fiance Binta Daisy Drammeh look playfully and lovingly at each other.
Instagram

WHERE IS MY INVITE?!?

It is I, Shelli, a lover of love and a huge lover of Black Queer Love and guess what—another treat has come my way!

Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky is engaged!

She announced it on Monday on Instagram with a slideshow of her and future wife, Binta Daisy Drammeh—a player on the Swedish National team—holding hands and looking incredible in shades of neutral and chocolate. There is a bridge that I can't place in the background but it is cute and adds to the ambiance that says "HELLO WE ARE IN LOVE AND SO HAPPY AND HOLDING HANDS AND OUR HAIR IS LAID!"

These are some of the flyest engagement announcement photos I've seen. From the fits, to the hair, to the beats, to the love—they killed it.

Let's go on a walk through the slides because I have decided to follow in the steps of one Sydney Colson—who is on the Las Vegas Aces and one of the stars of The Syd + TP Show—who left a comment that says "Congratulations to y’all!! 👏🏾👏🏾🫶🏾The last pic is def giving “marry me, I’m shyyy”

Slide 1: "Omigosh let's hold hands 'cos we are in so much love and we look so good that even the sun came out and wants to kiss our skin to say congrats."

Slide 2: "GIMMIE A KISS BABY! DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I FUCKING LOVE YOU?!"

Slide 3: "EOWWWWW WE ENGAGED OR WHATEVAH!!" (This is my favorite photo of the set!!!!)

Slide 4: "WE SAID FUCKING YES!!!!!"

Slide 5: "Show 'em the ring baby."

Slide 6: "We must post this one, it's the coolest blurry of them all—and we finna kiss in it."

Slide 7: "We gotta take one for the parents to post to Facebook"

Slide 8: "BABY I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU JUST SAID THAT! THE PHOTOGRAPHER CAN HEAR YOU! LOLOLOL!"

Slide 9: I agree with Syd, it's giving "oop...I'm shy."

Slide 10: "Alexa, play 'Let's get married' (but like, only pay attention to the cute lyrics 'cos a lot of it is lowkey weird but like we have to play it at the wedding party anyway)."

So big congrats to the happy couple—also Kahleah is a Virgo and Binta is one day short of being a Taurus (she's still fantastic) so I obviously care about them even more and we should have a double date next time you're in Chicago!

Conggggrrrraaatttsss!

Two Black women hold hands and look lovingly at each other.@kees2life

CelebritiesSportsLove
engagementbinta daisy drammehblack loveblack queer loveinstagramkahleah copperthanksgivingwlwwnbaWNBA
Latest Stories

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

