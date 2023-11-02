WNBA Baby On The Way! Chelsea & Tipesa Gray Expecting

Fresh off of her WNBA Championship win with The Aces, Chelsea Gray has more news—she and her partner, Tipesa, are expecting a baby!

They announced the news on Halloween with a few adorable photos of them all loved up in a garden, holding a tiny onesie over Tipesa's tummy that read "A Baby is Brewing."

Listen, I LOVE LOVE AND I LOVE BABIES AND I LOVE WHEN QUEER BLACK COUPLES ARE SO HAPPY AND SMILEY 'COS THEY ARE ABOUT TO HAVE A BABY!

The comments are filled with love and congrats from folks like Las Vegas Aces teammates Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes, and other WNBA babes like Dearica Hamby and Aliyah Boston.

Just last week, Tipesa was celebrating Chelsea's win in an Instagram post saying "...Forever grateful to have the best seat in the house to witness your never-ending greatness."

WHOMST IS CUTTING ALL THESE ONIONS?!?!

I mean...look at them on their wedding day!

They dropped the news one day before their November 1 anniversary and I wish them nothing but the absolute best and a big congrats on their growing family. Also, if they have a Taurus we all win because who wouldn't want another one of us in the world?