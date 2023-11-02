Scroll To Top
WNBA Baby On The Way! Chelsea & Tipesa Gray Expecting

WNBA Baby On The Way! Chelsea & Tipesa Gray Expecting

Two Black women with braids smiling, one is pregnant and the other is holding a onesie
https://www.instagram.com/cgray209

Will the baby be a Taurus or Gemini?!

Fresh off of her WNBA Championship win with The Aces, Chelsea Gray has more news—she and her partner, Tipesa, are expecting a baby!

They announced the news on Halloween with a few adorable photos of them all loved up in a garden, holding a tiny onesie over Tipesa's tummy that read "A Baby is Brewing."

Listen, I LOVE LOVE AND I LOVE BABIES AND I LOVE WHEN QUEER BLACK COUPLES ARE SO HAPPY AND SMILEY 'COS THEY ARE ABOUT TO HAVE A BABY!

The comments are filled with love and congrats from folks like Las Vegas Aces teammates Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes, and other WNBA babes like Dearica Hamby and Aliyah Boston.

Just last week, Tipesa was celebrating Chelsea's win in an Instagram post saying "...Forever grateful to have the best seat in the house to witness your never-ending greatness."

WHOMST IS CUTTING ALL THESE ONIONS?!?!

I mean...look at them on their wedding day!

They dropped the news one day before their November 1 anniversary and I wish them nothing but the absolute best and a big congrats on their growing family. Also, if they have a Taurus we all win because who wouldn't want another one of us in the world?

SportsCouplesCelebritiesIdentitiesFamily
pregnantlesbianwnbachelsea graytipesa grayfamilysportscouplesWNBA
Latest Stories

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

Read Full Bio