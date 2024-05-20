Scroll To Top
WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale is engaged and we're SWOONING

Arike Ogunbowale recently proposed to her girlfriend, Lala Ronay
Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Instagram @_lalaronay

The Dallas Wings guard proposed to the lifestyle content creator after a game against the Chicago Sky.

dariccott

Wedding bells are ringing again in the WNBA as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale recently proposed to her girlfriend, Lala Ronay, a digital content creator and beauty influencer. Ogunbowale shared the moment on her Instagram with the caption, "4EVER💍🖤🌹."


After Ogunbowale’s Saturday game against the Chicago Sky, the WNBA star left the court to court her girlfriend and pop the big question. Loved ones surrounded the couple in a backyard filled with rose petals and a red carpet that led to a massive sign of letters spelling out “Marry me.”

While the two love birds are relatively private on their social media, you, on occasion, can catch Ogunbowale in some of Ronay’s weekly vlogs on YouTube.

After accepting the proposal, Ronay reshared a post from a friend on her IG story, adding her reaction to the lovely moment with her now fiancé Ogunbowale: "Jaw is still on the floor." Ogunbowale also shared an update about the new chapter, posting a slide show on Instagram with photos of her game and a video showing off the rock on Ronay’s finger with the caption, “work life balance 🤭.”

The official Dallas Wings X account(formerly Twitter) shared a photo of the engagement with the caption, “Congratulations @Arike_O and Lala on getting engaged! ❤️”

Congratulations indeed, as we are swooning over the news here a PRIDE.

Keep scrolling to check out more photos from the engagement!

CelebritiesSports
arike ogunbowaledallas wingsengagementlala ronayproposalwedding bellswnbawnba starcelebritiesCelebrities
Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

