WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale is engaged and we're SWOONING

Wedding bells are ringing again in the WNBA as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale recently proposed to her girlfriend, Lala Ronay, a digital content creator and beauty influencer. Ogunbowale shared the moment on her Instagram with the caption, "4EVER💍🖤🌹."





See on Instagram After Ogunbowale’s Saturday game against the Chicago Sky, the WNBA star left the court to court her girlfriend and pop the big question. Loved ones surrounded the couple in a backyard filled with rose petals and a red carpet that led to a massive sign of letters spelling out “Marry me.” While the two love birds are relatively private on their social media, you, on occasion, can catch Ogunbowale in some of Ronay’s weekly vlogs on YouTube.



See on Instagram After accepting the proposal, Ronay reshared a post from a friend on her IG story, adding her reaction to the lovely moment with her now fiancé Ogunbowale: "Jaw is still on the floor." Ogunbowale also shared an update about the new chapter, posting a slide show on Instagram with photos of her game and a video showing off the rock on Ronay’s finger with the caption, “work life balance 🤭.”