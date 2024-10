Live from New York!

For ten years, Kate McKinnon made audiences laugh out loud for plenty of iconic impersonations every weekend on Saturday Night Live.

The actress departed the show back in 2022, but with SNL hitting a milestone 50th season this year, it may be time for McKinnon to return to the beloved stage.

While appearing on The Today Show with Savannah Guthrie, McKinnon teases a possible comeback on an upcoming episode.

"You know, I still do live in New York. It's not too far of a train ride. Yeah I'll come back. I'd love to come back," McKinnon says.

Keep us posted Kate! We're dying to see your next celebrity parody.