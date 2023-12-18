Kate McKinnon's 'Tampon Farm' Sketch Has Us Cackling & Reminds Us Why 'SNL' Is Best When It's Gay AF

Listen, if there is one thing a white dyke is gonna do it's play the guitar in a cutoff t-shirt. I love that for them and high-key I love it for me. Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon was back on SNL this past weekend and the show hasn't really been the same since she left. But she came back and bought all the funny—and a few homies—with her!

'Tampon Farm' is the latest lesbian sketch on the show, it follows a few of my fav queer ones like 'Totinos' where Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayer show how hot eating pizza rolls can be:

Totino's with Kristen Stewart - SNL www.youtube.com

and 'Lesbian Period Drama' where Carey Mulligan and Heidi Gardner poke fun at lesbian movies where dykes are always set in the past and barely touch—McKinnon also makes an appearance in this sketch as the ex!

Lesbian Period Drama - SNL www.youtube.com

'Tampon Farm' shows Kate Mckinnon as a tampon farmer. She spends her days harvesting tampons from trees, the ground, and bushes (lol) with her friends. They hang around in their homemade burlap outfits and unwashed hair, playing guitar and smiling at each other—all while raising babies and making tampon snow angels!

It's fucking hilarious because again, it's a dyke poking fun at how the world probably sees a lot of us. For quite literally ever many dykes—specifically white ones—have been seen as Lilith Fair Lesbians. They play guitar, they wear flannel, and some have culture approriating hairstyles, and lol there is lots of truth to some of that but like, IT'S ONLY FUNNY WHEN WE MAKE FUN OF OURSELVES! I think every marginalized group thinks that way, it's kinda like when you talk shit about your sister it's fine but when someone else does it it's very much so time to fight.

There was another queer appearance in the sketch from comedy icon and lesbian Paula Pell! It was a good old gay time indeed. It was really fly to see some dykey content on the show this week and hopefully we get more moments of gayness from folks like Bowen Yang, Molly Kearney, and Punkie Johnson who represent some of the queer talent on the show this season.

Anyway, watch the sketch here and two things—if you know Paula tell her to call me so we can hang out and laugh loudly over coffee, and if you work at an actual tampon farm let me know, I'm looking for a peaceful moment in the future and this farm feels like it could give me exactly what I need.