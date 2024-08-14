Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Madonna hard launches her new man who is 38 years younger — WERK!

Madonna hard launches her new man who is 38 years younger — WERK!

Madonna was spotted with her new boyfriend Akeem Morris
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

Who is the Queen of Pop's new mystery man?!

The Queen of Pop just hard launched her new boyfriend, and there is a 38-year age gap!

On Tuesday, Madonna was spotted in Italy holding hands with Akeem Morris, who is rumored to be her new beau.

Although Madonna mostly kept her eyes on the ground, the pair were all smiles as they were photographed holding hands while walking the cobblestone streets of Portofino on their way to visit the Divo Martino church, Page Six reported.

The “Like a Virgin” singer, who turns 66 on Friday, also took her 28-year-old new man to Ristorante Puny with some friends. Then, the lovebirds were seen visiting a Dolce and Gabbana store after leaving the restaurant.

While Morris was dressed casually in shorts, a polo, and sneakers, the pop icon was decked out in a short black dress covered in a sheer black lace cape, a cross necklace, and leather gloves. The couple was also both wearing sunglasses and at one point, Madonna pulled out a white lace parasol.

This outing was just part of an Italian getaway for the new couple. They were also seen on a boat where Morris was caught on camera placing his hands on Madonna’s back to help her get of the boat. What a gentleman!

The diva hasn’t officially announced her new relationship, but she first got fans talking on the Fourth of July when she posted a carousel of pics on Instagram that included a shot of her and Morris together watching a fireworks display and snuggling together on a black leather couch.

Then, on August 2, the “Material Girl” songstress posted another carousel of photos, with the very last one being a topless shot of her with Morris sitting behind her.

Madonna hasn’t publicly announced her new man’s identity, and little is known about him, but fans started to speculate that it was Morris after a woman named Reagan Rice started posting TikTok videos about how her ex was dating the Queen of Pop.

@reaganrice17

Put a finger down if your boyfriend of 3 years is now dating Madonna 🙋🏼‍♀️ #madonna #breakup #wtf #2024 #heatbreak #fypage #fypシ゚viral

Page Six reports that Madonna and Morris met on the set of her Paper Magazine photoshoot back in 2022, but at the time she was dating ex-boyfriend Josh Popper who she broke up with in March 2023.

Even though there is a big age gap between them, we hope Madonna and Morris’ relationship flourishes!

CelebritiesMadonnaCouples
akeem morrismadonna
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio