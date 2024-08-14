Madonna hard launches her new man who is 38 years younger — WERK!

The Queen of Pop just hard launched her new boyfriend, and there is a 38-year age gap!

On Tuesday, Madonna was spotted in Italy holding hands with Akeem Morris, who is rumored to be her new beau.

Although Madonna mostly kept her eyes on the ground, the pair were all smiles as they were photographed holding hands while walking the cobblestone streets of Portofino on their way to visit the Divo Martino church, Page Six reported.

The “Like a Virgin” singer, who turns 66 on Friday, also took her 28-year-old new man to Ristorante Puny with some friends. Then, the lovebirds were seen visiting a Dolce and Gabbana store after leaving the restaurant.

While Morris was dressed casually in shorts, a polo, and sneakers, the pop icon was decked out in a short black dress covered in a sheer black lace cape, a cross necklace, and leather gloves. The couple was also both wearing sunglasses and at one point, Madonna pulled out a white lace parasol. This outing was just part of an Italian getaway for the new couple. They were also seen on a boat where Morris was caught on camera placing his hands on Madonna’s back to help her get of the boat. What a gentleman! The diva hasn’t officially announced her new relationship, but she first got fans talking on the Fourth of July when she posted a carousel of pics on Instagram that included a shot of her and Morris together watching a fireworks display and snuggling together on a black leather couch.

See on Instagram Then, on August 2, the “Material Girl” songstress posted another carousel of photos, with the very last one being a topless shot of her with Morris sitting behind her. Madonna hasn’t publicly announced her new man’s identity, and little is known about him, but fans started to speculate that it was Morris after a woman named Reagan Rice started posting TikTok videos about how her ex was dating the Queen of Pop.