Madonna gets hot and heavy on stage with Tokischa in final NYC Celebration Tour show

Madonna wrapped up her time in the Big Apple with a bang this week, getting steamy on stage with rapper Tokischa.

The “Material Girl” singer has been performing across North America on her Celebration Tour, which began in the UK last fall. Her Tuesday concert at Madison Square Garden had a little extra going on, including an appearance from Tokischa to perform a remix of Madonna’s 2005 song “Hung Up.”

The two initially released a music video for the remix, christened “Hung Up on Tokischa” in 2022—and it was raunchy enough to get some people way too hung up on what’s “appropriate” for Madonna—Madonna, the Queen of Pop herself—to be doing at her age.

But she’s never let random naysayers dictate her career, and she clearly isn’t starting now.

During the show, Madonna slipped on a blindfold and the two got real sexy with it, from kissing to some seriously NSFW touching.