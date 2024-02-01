Scroll To Top
Music

Madonna gets hot and heavy on stage with Tokischa in final NYC Celebration Tour show

Madonna gets hot and heavy on stage with Tokischa in final NYC Celebration Tour show

Madonna, Tokischa
@madonna/Twitter

The Queen of Pop still reigns.

rachelkiley

Madonna wrapped up her time in the Big Apple with a bang this week, getting steamy on stage with rapper Tokischa.

The “Material Girl” singer has been performing across North America on her Celebration Tour, which began in the UK last fall. Her Tuesday concert at Madison Square Garden had a little extra going on, including an appearance from Tokischa to perform a remix of Madonna’s 2005 song “Hung Up.”

The two initially released a music video for the remix, christened “Hung Up on Tokischa” in 2022—and it was raunchy enough to get some people way too hung up on what’s “appropriate” for Madonna—Madonna, the Queen of Pop herself—to be doing at her age.

But she’s never let random naysayers dictate her career, and she clearly isn’t starting now.

During the show, Madonna slipped on a blindfold and the two got real sexy with it, from kissing to some seriously NSFW touching.

Madonna and Tokischa have clearly stayed friends since they first performed together during NYC Pride week back in 2022. Last year the rapper even hilariously took a call from Madge while in the middle of an interview.

It’s good to see Madonna isn’t letting those lawsuits over late concerts get her down—she’s still got plenty of stops to go on the Celebration Tour, which is currently slated to run through April 2024.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicMadonnaEntertainmentGay KissCelebrities
madonnatokischahung uphung up on tokischacelebration tour
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio