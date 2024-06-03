Maya Hawke doesn't mind being made fun of for her nepo baby status & we're kinda living for it

Nepo babies never seem to be able to escape the related discourse, but Maya Hawke is finding peace with that.

The Stranger Things star recently spoke with The Times of London about what it's like to find success as the daughter of two of Hollywood's most successful actors (that would be Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, for anyone who hasn't been paying attention), and whether or not she feels she "deserves" her success.

"'Deserves' is a complicated word," she said. "There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone."

Specifically pointing to an old red carpet interview in which she discussed having auditioned for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Hawke noted that she'd been "wildly made fun of" for it at the time.

"I never meant to imply that I didn't get the part for nepotistic reasons," she said. "I think I totally did."

Hawke was cast alongside other actors' offspring in the film, such as Rumer Willis, Margaret Qualley, and Harley Quinn Smith. It was clearly an intentional choice by Tarantino, and made sense, considering the nature of the film. But the discourse surrounding nepo babies becomes a hot button topic every few years, and Hawke hasn't gotten a free pass on that.

Earlier this year, she admitted to The Guardian that she does wish it wasn't the headline when it comes to her work — which includes both an ever-growing list of acting credits and three studio albums."But I also know that some day it won’t be," she said at the time. "I deal with the pain of having it be the most important thing by believing that I haven’t yet earned it to not be."

Ultimately, Hawke seems to have made peace with the trade off that comes with getting to follow the career path she wants to have "It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air," she told The Times. "It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."