Mel B dishes on her five-year queer romance with Christine Crokos

The “Wannabe” singer Mel B, 48, recently spoke about her five-year relationship with a woman. “I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day,” she told Attitude magazine Monday.

While Mel feels she is part of the LGBTQ+ community, she doesn't want to put a label on it.

Mel B snogs girlfriend Christine Crokos on a bench in November 2003 Andrew Shawaf, PCN.com

"I feel like I am. I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, 'I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.' I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful," she told Attitude.

But Mel has always made it clear that her love is never experimental. In 2019, while speaking to the now-defunct Gay Star News, the singer expressed her disdain for media framing their relationship as an experiment. "It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years."

As we celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, Mel's expression of how she loves and embraces her fluidity is a necessary experience to acknowledge that queerness is a spectrum and looks differently for us all.