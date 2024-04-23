Mel B dishes on her five-year queer romance with Christine Crokos

Scroll To Top
Mel B dishes on her five-year romance with Christine Crokos

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Mel B visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 04, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Mel B visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 04, 2018 in Universal City, California.

The Spice Girl shares her experience on loving women romantically.

dariccott

The “Wannabe” singer Mel B, 48, recently spoke about her five-year relationship with a woman. “I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day,” she told Attitude magazine Monday.

The Spice Girl is currently engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee and shared she was "in love" with her long-term girlfriend, Christine Crokos before they parted ways in 2006. "I was, and always will be, very open. I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day."

While Mel feels she is part of the LGBTQ+ community, she doesn't want to put a label on it.

Mel B snogs girlfriend Christine Crokos on a bench in November 2003 ( Image: Andrew Shawaf, PCN.com)Mel B snogs girlfriend Christine Crokos on a bench in November 2003 Andrew Shawaf, PCN.com

"I feel like I am. I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, 'I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.' I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful," she told Attitude.

But Mel has always made it clear that her love is never experimental. In 2019, while speaking to the now-defunct Gay Star News, the singer expressed her disdain for media framing their relationship as an experiment. "It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years."

As we celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, Mel's expression of how she loves and embraces her fluidity is a necessary experience to acknowledge that queerness is a spectrum and looks differently for us all.

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

