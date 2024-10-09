Nico Tortorella's pregnant spouse fears labor during Hurricane Milton but is 'locked and loaded'

Nonbinary actor Nico Tortorella's spouse Bethany C. Meyers is hoping for the best but preparing for the very real possibility that they'll have to give birth in the middle of Hurricane Milton.

Yesterday, Meyers (who also uses they/them pronouns) posted a photo of their pregnant belly on their Instagram stories, writing, "I started the day feeling pretty good about our placement in the storm path. But feeling a lot less positive now after seeing it's moved south."

Meyers continued, saying that they're in the process of securing the tent they were planning to give birth in and packing their bags so they can evacuate from the "little island strip" where the couple and their daughter Kilmer Dove live, People reports.

"I can't control when I go into labor and I can't control the storm so just trusting the process and timing of birth," Meyers wrote. "People have birthed in all kinds of situations and places. Channeling the deep lineage of birthers before me. I am simply the vessel."