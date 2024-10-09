Nico Tortorella's pregnant spouse fears labor during Hurricane Milton but is 'locked and loaded'

Nonbinary actor Nico Tortorella's spouse Bethany C. Meyers is hoping for the best but preparing for the very real possibility that they'll have to give birth in the middle of Hurricane Milton.
Yesterday, Meyers (who also uses they/them pronouns) posted a photo of their pregnant belly on their Instagram stories, writing, "I started the day feeling pretty good about our placement in the storm path. But feeling a lot less positive now after seeing it's moved south."
Meyers continued, saying that they're in the process of securing the tent they were planning to give birth in and packing their bags so they can evacuate from the "little island strip" where the couple and their daughter Kilmer Dove live, People reports.
"I can't control when I go into labor and I can't control the storm so just trusting the process and timing of birth," Meyers wrote. "People have birthed in all kinds of situations and places. Channeling the deep lineage of birthers before me. I am simply the vessel."
They went on to say that they're "grateful" for Nico, who was able to secure their house, and for "a toddler who is being an angel." Meyers and Tortilla are expecting their second child together after struggling with infertility.
The 36-year-old fitness coach ended their Instagram Story post, "Sending safety and prayers to the good people of Florida."
Luckily for fans who were keeping a close eye on the famous couple, Tortorella also shared updates about the evacuation process.
"We're heading out in a little bit. We're staying at two different hotels and I've spoken to general managers at both of these hotels about our current situation. So, we gotta have a baby at a hotel. Party time," they wrote on their Instagram Stories.
"There's also a hospital literally right across the street that is apparently going to open throughout the whole storm so we're locked and loaded," the 36-year-old actor continued. "And we're going closer to our midwives. Just giving everyone an update."