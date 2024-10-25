Nico Tortorella reverts to cisgender pronouns after infertility struggles

Younger and The Walking Dead star Nico Tortorella has had a long journey with his sexuality and gender identity, which is justifiably a topic that isn’t always the easiest to address. He’s admitted before that he’s not fully cisgender, even previously aligning with they/them pronouns and also identifying as demisexual.

He recently welcomed a second baby with his wife, Bethany C. Meyers. The journey to parenthood was a tough one that, according to Tortorella, ultimately led to him changing his pronouns back to he/him.

See on Instagram In September, Tortorella and Meyers launched a new podcast, Full of Shift, that the two host together. They discussed the idea of gender and identity in the first episode, titled “Gender and Identity Shift,” where Tortorella addressed his change in pronouns, Instinct Magazine reported. “There’s something that happened specifically in the pronoun conversation too,” he said, noting the conversation came about in regard to their fertility journey. “I use he/him pronouns at this point, you [Meyers] use she’/her pronouns. Not to say that we’re opposed to they/them pronouns. I just really don’t care about it in the same ways that I did back in the day.” He added, “I feel like a man more than I ever have in my life right now, you know, and I f**king stand by that. It’s such a great feeling.”