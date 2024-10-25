Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Nico Tortorella reverts to cisgender pronouns after infertility struggles

Nico Tortorella reverts to cisgender pronouns after infertility struggles

Nico Tortorella reverts to cisgender pronouns after infertility struggles
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"I feel like a man more than I ever have in my life right now," he said.

@andrewjstillman

Younger and The Walking Dead star Nico Tortorella has had a long journey with his sexuality and gender identity, which is justifiably a topic that isn’t always the easiest to address. He’s admitted before that he’s not fully cisgender, even previously aligning with they/them pronouns and also identifying as demisexual.

He recently welcomed a second baby with his wife, Bethany C. Meyers. The journey to parenthood was a tough one that, according to Tortorella, ultimately led to him changing his pronouns back to he/him.

In September, Tortorella and Meyers launched a new podcast, Full of Shift, that the two host together. They discussed the idea of gender and identity in the first episode, titled “Gender and Identity Shift,” where Tortorella addressed his change in pronouns, Instinct Magazine reported.

“There’s something that happened specifically in the pronoun conversation too,” he said, noting the conversation came about in regard to their fertility journey. “I use he/him pronouns at this point, you [Meyers] use she’/her pronouns. Not to say that we’re opposed to they/them pronouns. I just really don’t care about it in the same ways that I did back in the day.”

He added, “I feel like a man more than I ever have in my life right now, you know, and I f**king stand by that. It’s such a great feeling.”

In terms of the conversation happening because of their children, Tortorella discussed the couple’s infertility issues, saying that the “pronoun conversation was this unnecessary roadblock that we were continuing to face head on.”

Fans of Tortorella know he’s always been vocal about his sexuality and gender, which he said helped him grow as both a person and as an actor.

“I was an actor playing a role as a nonbinary person for so many years, or as a queer person, and now all of a sudden, I’m like a dad, and I’m playing this cis-het role," he said. "Both of these things can exist at the same time.”

Catch new episodes of Full of Shift weekly.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesIdentities
bethany c meyersdemisexualfull of shiftgender identityidentitynico tortorellaparenthoodpodcastpronounssexuality
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio