NLE Choppa says he's 'coming out,' leaving fans confused and annoyed

NLE Choppa
Franklin Sheard Jr/Shutterstock

"he knew [what] he was doing with that caption," one fan wrote.

rachelkiley

A recent social media post from NLE Choppa left fans a little confused — and more than a little frustrated after he cleared things up.

On Thursday afternoon, the rapper shared two pictures of himself to X (fka Twitter) alongside the caption "I'm Coming Out ...." A similar post was made on Instagram with additional photos and videos, tagging Paper Magazine in the process.

Understandably, fans immediately associated the vague idea of "coming out" with "coming out of the closet."

But the way it was posted left a lot up for interpretation, and some folks began accusing NLE Choppa of intentionally posting such a loaded phrase to get attention.

Sure enough, several hours later, he dropped a new song, "OR WHAT."

And on Friday morning, he quote retweeted his original post, adding: "With New Song (PINNED^) A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots. Yall ain’t let me finish '….'"

The weirdness of it all didn't sit well with a lot of people, some of whom hit back with their frustrations over "queerbaiting."

The timing of it all was particularly odd, considering NLE Choppa just played Black Pride Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. While there, he defended his decision to show support to the LGBTQ+ community — but he also shut down the suggestion that he was doing so as a "gimmick."

"I’m not here for no gimmicks, I’m not here for no extra followers, I’m not here for no extra views. ‘Cause I already got ’em if we’re keeping it a hunnid," he said. "I’m really here to make a difference and show y’all it’s love, bruh."

CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
coming outnle choppaqueerbaiting
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

