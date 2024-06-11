Orville Peck poses in his mask and NOTHING else and the internet's reaction is thirsty AF

Gay country singer Orville Peck stripped off everything—except for his signature mask—for a new Paper Magazinecover shoot and fans responded with the thirstiest comments you'll ever read!
Peck has really blown up this year, with his album of duets, Stampede: Vol. 1, dropping last month, and the single "Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other" with Willie Nelson getting high praise from fans and critics. But it's the photoshoot that has fans all hot and bothered.
On the cover, an oiled-up Peck sits atop a black latex bull while completely nude except for a cowboy hat and boots, a neckerchief, and gold gloves. And somehow, it just gets racier from there.
In another photo, he's showing bare butt is on full display, while another features him seductively biting the fingertip of the leather gloves he's wearing. There is also a photo of him in a wet white T-shirt while a rodeo clown spits water on him and another where he's imitating Chris Evans in a whipped cream bikini from Not Another Teen Movie.
Hang on... we're going to need a minute…
Gay Twitter, of course, rose to the occasion—ahem—and reacted with dirty, thirsty AF comments. "He's in his BBL era. Now the back matches the front," one person wrote alongside an eggplant emoji. "I need a word stronger than daddy," and "I'm weak, sit on my face sir, PLEASE," other fans wrote.
But it didn't stop there; other people offered to be his top or bottom, some joked that the photos made them pregnant, while others wrote, "Need to see his Orville Pecker I fear," and "Suddenly my face is a chair."
In the interview accompanying the racy photos, where Drag Race star Gottmik interviewed Peck, the tattoo-covered country heartthrob said that while his mask used to be lined with long fringe that covered his face, he's been scaling it back every time he comes out with a new album.
"Not to get too deep about it, but it's sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music and everything," he said. "So it's kind of just the evolution. I don't know where it'll end up and I don't know how it'll look in the end. I don't make any plans about it. But I think that's important."
Peck also teased that his next album—Stampede Vol. 2—will feature a collaboration with Kylie Minogue and Diplo, titled'Midnight Ride" and will be released sometime this summer.
While we wait, we'll just keep ourselves occupied with his cover shoot. You know, for research.