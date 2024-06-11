Orville Peck poses in his mask and NOTHING else and the internet's reaction is thirsty AF

Gay country singer Orville Peck stripped off everything—except for his signature mask—for a new Paper Magazinecover shoot and fans responded with the thirstiest comments you'll ever read!

Peck has really blown up this year, with his album of duets, Stampede: Vol. 1, dropping last month, and the single "Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other" with Willie Nelson getting high praise from fans and critics. But it's the photoshoot that has fans all hot and bothered.

On the cover, an oiled-up Peck sits atop a black latex bull while completely nude except for a cowboy hat and boots, a neckerchief, and gold gloves. And somehow, it just gets racier from there.

See on Instagram In another photo, he's showing bare butt is on full display, while another features him seductively biting the fingertip of the leather gloves he's wearing. There is also a photo of him in a wet white T-shirt while a rodeo clown spits water on him and another where he's imitating Chris Evans in a whipped cream bikini from Not Another Teen Movie. Hang on... we're going to need a minute…

Gay Twitter, of course, rose to the occasion—ahem—and reacted with dirty, thirsty AF comments. "He's in his BBL era. Now the back matches the front," one person wrote alongside an eggplant emoji. "I need a word stronger than daddy," and "I'm weak, sit on my face sir, PLEASE," other fans wrote. But it didn't stop there; other people offered to be his top or bottom, some joked that the photos made them pregnant, while others wrote, "Need to see his Orville Pecker I fear," and "Suddenly my face is a chair."