6 moments from Orville Peck's new queer AF music video that have us GAGGING

Orville Peck and Willie Nelson in ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other’ music video
Orville Peck/YouTube

Orville Peck's "Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other" is the hot queer anthem you've been waiting for.

Last night, country star Orville Peck dropped a hot — and super queer — music video for his latest single, and we can't stop watching!

The new song, "Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other," covers Ned Sublette's 2006 classic that Peck performs alongside country music legend Willie Nelson.

"With all the rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community these days, it is so encouraging to have real allies like Willie that aren't afraid to stand proudly next to us," Peck said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The song is all about bucking gender norms and queer love between rugged cowboys living in small towns, with lyrics like, "And a small town don't like it when somebody falls between sexes/ No, a small town don't like it when a cowboy has feelings for men."

Rolling Stone calls the song a "queer-coded track," but there is nothing coded about the language and images in the video, and no mistaking what these country singers are talking about. Nelson even sings the lines, "But I believe to my soul that inside every man is the feminine/ And inside every lady there's a big manly voice loud and clear/ Well, a cowboy may brag about things that he's done with his women/ But thе ones who brag loudest are thе ones that are most likely queer."

There is no word yet on when Peck's upcoming album Stampede will be released, but he has said it will be a duets album and is planning a Stampede Tour this summer.

1. That butt grab!

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

While everyone’s dancing, the camera focuses on sweaty bodies, including one cowboy who gets in a sexy butt grab while dancing.

2. Sweaty sexy dancing 

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

During the song’s interlude, queer couples start dancing in the bar, and it's sexy AF. Plus, the forbidden nature of it, considering he’s singing about people in small towns not being accepting, makes it even hotter!

3. Butch + femme

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

We were thrilled to see a lesbian couple — and butch representation, too — and when these two dance together, you can’t help but stare.

4. The hot almost kiss

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

A few of the queer couples get so close to kissing while they’re out on the dance floor, and it’s so hot even though the camera cuts away before anything happens!

5. Shirtless cowboys

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

At one point, we see two wiry cowboys, one wearing a jean vest with nothing underneath and the other totally shirtless with tattoos on display, standing in front of a fence. The pair are hot together, but it also melts your heart when one reaches out to caress his cowboy lover.

6. Dem cheeks

Orville Peck in \u2018Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other\u2019 music video

YouTube (@OrvillePeck)

Toward the end of the video, Peck stands with his back to the audience while wearing tight jeans and swings his hips back and forth. Need we say more?

Watch the full music video below.

MusicGayEntertainmentLGBTQ+QueerCelebrities
country musiclgbtq+orville peckcowboys are frequently secretly fond of each othergaygay country starlgbtq musicmusic videonew singlequeerstampede albumwillie nelson
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

