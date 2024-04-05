6 moments from Orville Peck's new queer AF music video that have us GAGGING

Last night, country star Orville Peck dropped a hot — and super queer — music video for his latest single, and we can't stop watching!

The new song, "Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other," covers Ned Sublette's 2006 classic that Peck performs alongside country music legend Willie Nelson.

"With all the rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community these days, it is so encouraging to have real allies like Willie that aren't afraid to stand proudly next to us," Peck said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The song is all about bucking gender norms and queer love between rugged cowboys living in small towns, with lyrics like, "And a small town don't like it when somebody falls between sexes/ No, a small town don't like it when a cowboy has feelings for men."

Rolling Stone calls the song a "queer-coded track," but there is nothing coded about the language and images in the video, and no mistaking what these country singers are talking about. Nelson even sings the lines, "But I believe to my soul that inside every man is the feminine/ And inside every lady there's a big manly voice loud and clear/ Well, a cowboy may brag about things that he's done with his women/ But thе ones who brag loudest are thе ones that are most likely queer."

There is no word yet on when Peck's upcoming album Stampede will be released, but he has said it will be a duets album and is planning a Stampede Tour this summer.

1. That butt grab! YouTube (@OrvillePeck) While everyone’s dancing, the camera focuses on sweaty bodies, including one cowboy who gets in a sexy butt grab while dancing.

2. Sweaty sexy dancing YouTube (@OrvillePeck) During the song’s interlude, queer couples start dancing in the bar, and it's sexy AF. Plus, the forbidden nature of it, considering he’s singing about people in small towns not being accepting, makes it even hotter!

3. Butch + femme YouTube (@OrvillePeck) We were thrilled to see a lesbian couple — and butch representation, too — and when these two dance together, you can’t help but stare.

4. The hot almost kiss YouTube (@OrvillePeck) A few of the queer couples get so close to kissing while they’re out on the dance floor, and it’s so hot even though the camera cuts away before anything happens!

5. Shirtless cowboys YouTube (@OrvillePeck) At one point, we see two wiry cowboys, one wearing a jean vest with nothing underneath and the other totally shirtless with tattoos on display, standing in front of a fence. The pair are hot together, but it also melts your heart when one reaches out to caress his cowboy lover.