Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck selected for prestigious GLAAD Awards

GLAAD is giving Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck the recognition they deserve!

On Saturday, May 11, in New York City, the two stars will receive honorary awards from GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization.

Hudson, 42, will receive GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, which is awarded "to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance" of queer folks.

"A multi-hyphenate talent who uses her platform and influence across media to support and uplift [LGBTQ+] people, Jennifer Hudson's allyship is thoughtful, loud, and powerful," said GLAAD president and chief executive officer Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. "Most recently, she champions our community on her talk show by regularly shining a bright light on inspiring [LGBTQ+] changemakers for audiences everywhere."



This year, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the episode “Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000.”

The previous recipients of the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award honorees include Maren Morris, Ava DuVernay, Patti LaBelle, Julianne Moore, Tyra Banks, Barbara Walters, and more.

While Peck, 36, will receive the Vito Russo Award, which "is presented to an [LGBTQ+] media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating [LGBTQ+] acceptance," per a GLAAD press release.

The award is named in honor of Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist. Previous recipients have included Cynthia Nixon, Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, RuPaul, Samira Wiley, and George Takei.

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will be a big night celebrating the achievements and contributions to the advancement of the LGBTQ+ community.