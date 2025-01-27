Selena Gomez faces cruel MAGA backlash after sharing emotional response to deportations

Selena Gomez is facing backlash online after posting an emotional video reacting to the current U.S. administration’s attempts to deport undocumented immigrants en masse.

"I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand," she said in a since-deleted video shared to Instagram Stories. "I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

It didn’t take long for MAGA loyalists who are cheering on the deportations and all the fear and hatred that they’ve generated to use this opportunity to target Gomez for speaking up.

"Selena Gomez cried that “her people” are being deported. Considering that only illegal aliens are being deported, Trump should take her statement as a confession that she’s in the country illegally and deport her back to Mexico just to be safe."

"US Senate candidate Sam Parker tweeted threatening to deport American born Selena Gomez."

"I am not related to selena Gomez. Deport all the illegals, even if they fake cry. I didn’t see her fake crying for the 300,000 missing children or hosting illegals in her mansions. Justin Bieber dodged a bullet."

"Tom Homan responds to @selenagomez : We've arrested public safety and national security threats. We will conduct this operation without apology; it's for the good of the nation. No apologies. We are moving forward!" It’s worth noting that Republicans haven’t been the only ones piling on the singer for her tearful post. Despite the fact that she’s previously been criticized for declining to speak up on issues via social media, speaking up has also brought accusations that she’s making everything all about her.

However, as a number of Gomez’s fans pointed out on X, it doesn’t take much digging to understand why immigration is an issue close to her heart.