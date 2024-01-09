What did Selena Gomez REALLY say to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

One of the best things about televised awards shows has always been the cameras capturing genuinely candid moments in the audience. But sometimes, for the celebrities caught off guard, it can also be one of the worst.

That’s how Selena Gomez accidentally found herself embroiled in some drama, thanks to one of the cameras at the Golden Globes picking up visual of a conversation between her, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry.

The clip went viral after people thought it seemed as if Gomez was telling her friends that she asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet only to be shut down by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The “Come & Get It” singer was forced to do damage control after the event. A source told PEOPLE that she “never even saw or spoke to” Chalamet or Jenner, and Gomez herself claimed on Instagram that she was simply telling Taylor about friends of hers who had hooked up. “Not that that’s anyone’s business,” she wrote—which, fair.

Page Sixplatforming a “lip-reading expert” who agrees with the initial viral assessment of what went down has helped keep fueling the rumors, while Chalamet’s casual attempts to diffuse them haven’t really done any good. But we ultimately don’t know for sure what was said, and quite frankly, it’s so much more interesting that way. Because even before Gomez ever got a chance to respond, the clip was getting memed, and some of the joke claims about what was actually being said between the trio were just way, way more fun than some goofy failed photo opp with Willy Wonka.